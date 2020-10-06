Help the Lynnwood Chamber help local businesses through ‘Be a Chamber Champion’ pledge drive

Suggested pledge amounts are $50, $100, $200 or $400.

A pledge of $400 will sponsor a membership for a business in need.

“The chamber has experienced significant losses over the last six months,” Chamber President & CEO Linda Jones wrote in an email. “Those losses are attributable to businesses closing or lacking funds as well as the cancellation of events and sponsorships. Now more than ever, the community needs the chamber and the chamber needs your support.”

Want to create a custom pledge amount? Email the chamber directly.