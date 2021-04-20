Help the Lynnwood Recreation Center celebrate its 10th birthday April 24

The Lynnwood Recreation Center is turning 10, and invites the public to celebrate with a free drive-thru celebration this Saturday, April 24 from noon-4 p.m.

Enjoy a donut from Zuri’s Donutz, see familiar faces and share your favorite thing about the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

To participate, pre-register for one of the 30-minute time slots and then on Saturday, drive your car to the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Once you arrive, join the “drive-thru” line and help celebrate as you drive along and eat your donut.

Pre-register for this event by clicking here.

The Recreation Center is located at 18900 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.