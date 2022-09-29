Help wanted

Two openings at DME CPA Group PC, a small, high-quality, community-minded firm in downtown Edmonds. Great working conditions, free parking, nice offices, walk to area restaurants and shops.
1) Tax Preparer — full-time during tax season, part-time rest of the year, remote work possible after initial training and team building.
2) Administrative Assistant — part-time busy season, flex time the rest of the year.
Please send resume by October 12th to:
Carl Zapora
Zapora Consulting, LLC
Email: carl@zaporaconsulting.com
— Sponsored by Zapora Consulting, LLC
