Help wanted: Front Desk/Administrative Assistant

Traner Smith located in downtown Edmonds is Hiring! Our growing CPA firm is looking to add a friendly Front Desk/Administrative Assistant to our team who has great customer service skills and can help support a fully digital workflow by processing mail, document filing, scanning into software and manage information flow in a timely manner. Someone who can keep our office space organized, assist staff with other administrative duties and is available full time would be an ideal candidate. If this sounds like you, email careers@tranersmith.com or call 425-364-5237 for more information.

