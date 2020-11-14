Help wanted: Legal Administrative Assistant

Sanders Law Group in downtown Edmonds is seeking a Legal Administrative Assistant to join our team who can bring enthusiasm, skill and initiative to our small elder law firm. The ideal candidate will exhibit high standards, excellent communication skills, and have an ability to take initiative, and prioritize daily tasks. A strong ability to take charge and meet tight deadlines will ensure your success in this multi-faceted role.

Responsibilities:

Handle and coordinate active calendars

Schedule and confirm meetings

Assist Attorneys upon request

Draft legal documents and pleadings

Provide ad hoc support around office as needed

Provide receptionist services

Prepare invoices and handle client payments

Qualifications

Strong interpersonal, customer service and communication skills

Ability to multitask

Cool under pressure

Experience in CLIO and/or Quicken a bonus

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite

To be successful in this role you will need to be able to multi-task; be comfortable with programs such as adobe, Microsoft word, and excel; be extremely detail oriented as well as highly organized; and approach everything with a positive, can-do attitude. If you feel that you have the skills and experience for this position, please apply at info@sanderslawgroupnw.com.