Help wanted: Public Works Crew Member, Town of Woodway

The Town of Woodway is now searching for a full-time Public Works Crew Member to join our team. The job includes a variety of semi-skilled and semi-technical maintenance work and operation of a variety of equipment in the construction, operation, repair, maintenance and replacement of streets, drainage facilities and systems.

Salary will be $4,500-$5,500 per month, DOE. Benefits include medical/dental/vision, paid sick, vacation, and other types of leave, 12 paid holidays, PERS Retirement plans through DRS, a 457(b) plan in lieu of Social Security, and more. This position mostly works Monday through Friday – regular schedule is negotiable.

Interested applicants should apply immediately as this position is open until filled; the first review will be on October 13, 2023. Please visit our website at www.townofwoodway.com/job_openings.php for the detailed ad, job description, and application instructions.