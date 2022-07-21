Help wanted: Restaurant writer for Southwest Snohomish County

Do you have a passion for — and knowledge of — food and restaurants? Do you want to cover the growing restaurant scene in Southwest Snohomish County? We are seeking a restaurant writer for My Neighborhood News Network of websites — My Edmonds News, Lynnwood Today and MLTnews.

This is a temporary contract position. Those interested should email a resume and writing samples to teresa@myedmondsnews.com.

 

 

