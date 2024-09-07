Help wanted: Salon assistant

We are hiring!
Job Description: Salon Assistant
We are looking for a self-motivated and reliable salon assistant to join the hard-working and dedicated team that keeps our salon clean and safe. The ideal candidate will be able to work independently and meet a tight daily schedule. The successful applicant will have an eye for detail, as well as an interest in keeping our salon clean, organized, and free of clutter.
Responsibilities
· Be readily available to greet customers and offer customers available beverages.
· Maintain salon cleanliness according to the salon’s guidelines.
· Remove and replace trash bags.
· Clean and disinfect workstations and bathrooms.
· Clean and sanitize equipment per salon’s guidelines.
· Wash and fold used towels.
· Prepare materials for the salon’s technicians.
SALARY: Negotiable. Depends on experience.
Sky Nails Waxing LLC.
17602 Hwy 99 Ste 100
Lynnwood, WA 98026
Phone: 425-745-1402
Email address: SkyNailsWaxing@gmail.com
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.