Help wanted: Traner Smith seeks Client Support Specialist

Traner Smith, located in downtown Edmonds, is hiring! Our growing CPA firm is looking to add a Client Support Specialist who will work closely with the tax team to coordinate and deliver exceptional customer service to our clients. The ideal candidate is a business professional experienced with a technology driven workflow, managed day-to-day operational activities including production, project management and administrative processes. This role’s objective is to keep people, projects and processes operating at peak efficiency. If this sounds like you, email careers@tranersmith.com or call 425-640-8650 for more information.