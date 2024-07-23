‘Henry VI Part 2 and 3’ featured at Lynnwood’s Shakespeare in the Park July 25

Henry VI Part 2 and 3 is the featured production when Shakespeare in the Park continues this Thursday, July 25 at Lynndale Park Amphitheater, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Presented by GreenStage, the performance will run from 7-9 p.m.

There is a suggested $5 donation.

Future Shakespeare in the Park events include:

Thursday, Aug. 1, Green Stage – Twelfth Night

Thursday, Aug. 8, Green Stage – Backyard Bard. Note: This show is only one hour.

Learn more here.