‘Henry VI Part 2 and 3’ featured at Lynnwood’s Shakespeare in the Park July 25

5 hours ago 11
Photo courtesy GreenStage.

Henry VI Part 2 and 3 is the featured production when Shakespeare in the Park continues this Thursday, July 25 at Lynndale Park Amphitheater, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Presented by GreenStage, the performance will run from 7-9 p.m.

There is a suggested $5 donation.

Future Shakespeare in the Park events include:

Thursday, Aug. 1, Green Stage – Twelfth Night

Thursday, Aug. 8, Green Stage – Backyard Bard. Note: This show is only one hour.

Learn more here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME