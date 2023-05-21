Here are the latest campaign finance reports for local races

Now that the candidate filing has closed for the 2023 primary and general elections, we again will be providing regular updates from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on candidates’ campaign finances.
For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Click there to see the breakdown of contribution from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records, and more.
The information below reflects candidates who have filed with the PDC so far. (More information on other local races is available on the PDC website).
|City of Lynnwood campaign financials as of 05-20-2023
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|DEREK HANUSCH
|City Council Pos 7
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|NICK COELHO
|City Council Pos 4
|$11,472.49
|$1,871.38
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|ROBERT LEUTWYLER
|City Council Pos 5
|$6825.00
|$3199.55
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|JAMES RAY SMITH (I)
|City Council Pos 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|JULIETA ALTAMIRANO-CROSBY (I)
|City Council Pos 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|GEORGE HURST (I)
|City Council Pos 6
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|DAVID PARSHALL
|City Council Pos 7
|$6,167.64
|$3,201.52
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|Edmonds School Dist campaign financials as of 05-20-2023
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|CARIN CHASE (I)
|DIRECTOR DIST 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|NICHOLAS LOGAN
|DIRECTOR DIST 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|NANCY KATIMS (I)
|DIRECTOR DIST 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
