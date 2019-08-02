Here’s your chance to comment on funding for Scriber Lake Trail

Sound Transit has launched an online open house seeking public comments from riders and residents on a fund that could include one Lynnwood project — the Scriber Creek Trail redevelopment.

This project upgrades an existing 1.5-mile trail into a Class 1 shared-use path. This phase will construct approximately 2,000 linear feet of trail, establishing an elevated structure where appropriate and will connect the Lynnwood Transit Center to the closest residential neighborhood, parks, and an important employment center. The project will improve bicycle and pedestrian access to the planned light rail station where demand for parking will exceed supply, even with almost 2,000 parking stalls. When complete, the bicycle accessible trail will accommodate a variety of uses and people of all ages and abilities, improve access to the city’s parks, and increase pedestrian and cyclist access to transit.

Sound Transit’s Board of Directors heard a presentation from staff July 25 regarding the System Access Fund 2019 Call for Projects. The presentation included information on the initial evaluation results of 53 applications from five sub-areas that were submitted as part of the call. The City of Mountlake Terrace submitted two applications, and the Veteran’s Memorial Park Trail connector was evaluated as highly recommended.

The System Access Fund is a major piece of the $100 million Sound Transit 3 System Access Program that is divided equally between the five Sound Transit District sub-areas (with $20 million allocated per subarea). It is intended to fund projects such as safe sidewalks, protected bike lanes, shared use paths, improved bus-rail integration, and new pick-up and drop-off areas. The current call for projects makes available up to $10 million per subarea between 2019-2025.

Sound Transit has conducted an initial evaluation and assigned an overall rating of highly recommended, recommended or not recommended for each project. Eleven applications from seven jurisdictions were submitted requesting a total of $20.1 million within Snohomish County. Three — including the Scriber Trail project — are being highly recommended, four recommended and four not recommended to the Sound Transit Board.

Riders and residents now have a chance to provide input to the board on the applications Sound Transit received and the results of their evaluation. The public comment period for rider and resident input opened Friday, July 26 and will close Aug. 23. The Sound Transit Board will base its action on technical evaluation, public comments received and other considerations. The System Access Fund Online Open House is available here.