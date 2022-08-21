Here’s your chance to share ideas for improving Hwy 99 corridor from 168th to Airport Road

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is developing a plan to identify near- and medium-term transportation improvements for the Highway 99 corridor from 168th Street Southwest to Airport Road.

Highway 99 in unincorporated Snohomish County is a heavily traveled corridor that serves as a major north-south alternative to Interstate 5, and links Lynnwood, Everett And other growing communities in Snohomish County. Community Transit operates the Swift Blue Line Bus Rapid Transit service along the corridor, which provides high-frequency bus service between Shoreline and Everett, and additional transit improvements are being planned along the corridor.

WSDOT is also developing a project along Highway 99 from 148th Street to Airport Road that will convert the outside shoulders to Business Access Transit (BAT) Lanes. BAT lanes are curb lanes used only by right-turning vehicles and buses. They help buses move more efficiently through traffic and provide better access to businesses. The project will also consider active transportation and multi-modal safety improvements. Your feedback will help to inform the scope of this project.

Visit the open house to learn more about the corridor’s existing conditions, crash history and the study itself before taking a survey to share your thoughts about how the corridor is, or isn’t, meeting your needs. The online open house and survey are available in English, Spanish and Korean.

The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete and will remain open through Friday, Sept. 16.

Questions? Call 206-440-4019 or email sr99study@wsdot.wa.gov.