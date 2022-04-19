Heritage Park to cut ribbon for restored water tower April 29

The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting for the new water tower at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park on Friday, April 29. The event will begin at 11 a.m.

The new tower is part of a restoration project started by the members of the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association (LAMHA) and is a replica of the old one that was built in 1917. The tank will connect to the park’s plumbing and have a water spigot on the side of the tower that will be used for interpretive demonstrations.

The restoration project includes a new ADA-compliant path to the water tower. The tower has been remodeled inside, and the heritage association intends to use the space for meetings and to rent out for small events, like weddings.

Parking is very limited, so carpooling is encouraged.