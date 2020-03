Volunteers are invited to participate in Heritage Park’s annual Spring Clean event April 8 and help to spruce up Interurban Car No. 55 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will take place on the Wickers Building grounds, near the Humble House and Superintendent’s Cottage. A potluck lunch will be provided.

Heritage Park is located at 19921 Poplar Way.