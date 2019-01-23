Hero’s Cafe celebrates two years in Lynnwood

1 of 3

The Hero’s Cafe on Tuesday morning celebrated two years of “bringing veterans together.” Located at the Verdant Wellness Center on 196th Street Southwest, the Hero’s Cafe is a monthly gathering for all veterans in the community aimed at fostering camaraderie, having a space to share stories, providing access to services and resources, and much more.

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith thanked the dedicated volunteers who make the Hero’s Cafe a place in our community that truly supports our nation’s heroes. Smith also had the opportunity to introduce the city’s new Human Resources Director Evan Chinn, who spoke on the work the city will be doing to ensure that city hiring practices are accessible to Lynnwood’s diverse community, including veterans.