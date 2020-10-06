Hero’s Cafe, Lynnwood Senior Center to host donation drive Oct. 17 for military veterans

In partnership with the Lynnwood Senior Center, the Hero’s Café will sponsor a community donation drive Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to benefit U.S. military veterans.

Community members are invited to donate non-perishable food, personal care items and gift cards to drop off at the Lynnwood Senior Center, located at 19000 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

Preferred donation items include:

Non-perishable food: peanut/nut butters; jelly/jam; canned tuna fish, chicken, beef, turkey and sausages; cans of Spam, chili, ravioli, hash, soups and beans; macaroni and cheese, pasta and sauces; boxes/pouches of instant mashed potatoes and rice.

Personal care items: shampoo, conditioner, combs, brushes, razors, shaving cream, feminine hygiene products, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, bar soap and body wash.