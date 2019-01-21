High energy, meaningful messages mark MLK Day activities – more to come tonight

1 of 11

Activities honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began early Monday at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), as the venue hosted a day of observances and activities — with tickets still available for the Monday evening performance.

Morning activities were geared to families and children, and included performances by the Kaleidoscope Dance Company, the Northside STEP, original poetry readings, and a video of King’s “I have a dream” speech. Outside the auditorium, participants were encouraged to leave messages to promote love, peace and understanding on the Beloved Community tree. Organizers hope to bring the tree to other events and locations during the year, and to find a permanent home for it in Edmonds.

The second part of Monday’s observances will begin at 7:30 p.m., and will include performances by the Sound of the Northwest Choir under the direction of Juan Huey-Ray, dancers from the Barclay-Shelton Dance Centre, Price Arts Dance, and Josephine Howell and her band. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $12 at the door, and are at the Edmonds Center for the box office, 425-275-9595.

For more information, go to the event Facebook page.

Event sponsors include the Edmonds United Methodist Church, the Hazel Miller Foundation, the Campbell Auto Group Fund, Verdant Health, Diana and Stephen White, Leanne and Steve Shelton, and My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel