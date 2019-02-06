High school basketball teams expected to be back in action Wednesday

With the expectation that school will be in session on Wednesday, area high school basketball teams will be back in action on Wednesday night to close out their 2018-2019 regular seasons.

The boys and girls basketball teams of Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale, Lynnwood and Edmonds-Woodway High Schools were originally scheduled to end regular-season play on Monday, but Mother Nature had other plans. The cold and snowy blast the region experienced early this week caused school districts to shut down on both Monday and Tuesday, putting all hoop action on hold.

All eight Edmonds School District varsity teams are slated to be back on the courts on Wednesday, Feb. 6 — just in time to prepare for postseason District 1 3A and District 1/2 2A Tournament games set to begin on Thursday, Feb. 7.

Wednesday’s games have importance as all eight teams will be involved in district tourneys but none have secured a final seed in their respective tournament yet. Final seeding will be determined by district RPI rankings, to be finalized following the conclusion of Wednesday’s contests.

Prep Boys Basketball, Wednesday, Feb. 6 (local teams)

— Shorewood (7-12 overall) at Mountlake Terrace (14-5 overall), 7:15 p.m.

— Meadowdale (10-9 overall) at Archbishop Murphy (8-11 overall), 7:15 p.m.

— Lynnwood (8-11 overall) at Shorecrest (11-8 overall), 7:15 p.m.

— Edmonds-Woodway (12-7 overall) at Cedarcrest (8-11) overall, 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball, Wednesday, Feb. 6 (local teams)

— Mountlake Terrace (4-15 overall) at Shorewood (4-15 overall), 7:15 p.m.

— Archbishop Murphy (17-2 overall) at Meadowdale (12-7 overall), 7:15 p.m.

— Shorecrest (17-2 overall) at Lynnwood (9-10 overall), 7:15 p.m.

— Cedarcrest (11-8 overall) at Edmonds-Woodway (11-8 overall), 7:15 p.m.

— By Doug Petrowski