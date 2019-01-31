High school cheer squads to compete in state championships this week

1 of 3

Three local high school cheer squads will be competing at the WIAA 2019 State Cheerleading Championships this week in hopes of bringing home coveted state trophies.

The competition cheer squads from Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace High Schools will all perform on Saturday, Feb. 2, during the two-day event at Battle Ground High School in southwest Washington.

The Lynnwood Royals and Meadowdale Mavericks will compete in the 2A/3A Non-Tumbling Medium division and have their performances scheduled for approximately 12:50 p.m. and 1 p.m. respectively on Saturday; the Mountlake Terrace Hawks take to the floor at approximately 3:55 p.m. in the 1A/2A Non-Tumbling Small division.

Meadowdale has qualified for every state cheerleading competition since 2008 and has won state division championships four times. Lynnwood is returning to the state championships this year for the fourth straight season; Mountlake Terrace is back at state for the fourth time after missing last year’s event.

The WIAA 2019 State Cheerleading Championships begins with competition performances on Friday, Feb. 1, then continues all day on Saturday. Trophy presentations are expected around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. For more information about the event, click wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1574.