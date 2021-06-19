High school commencement 2021: Diplomas awarded to Edmonds Heights students

Edmonds Heights K-12 School honored its graduates Friday night in the third of seven high school commencement ceremonies this week at Edmonds District Stadium.

A total of 54 students graduated, receiving their diplomas from their parents — an Edmonds Heights tradition.

Among those addressing the class were Principal Scott Mauk and Senior Reflections speakers Alexandra Wright, Sierra Buck-Flinchum and Joseph Crews.

–– Photos by Jonah Wallace