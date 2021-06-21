High school commencement 2021: Lynnwood HS celebrates 263 graduating seniors

Hundreds filled Edmonds District Stadium Sunday afternoon to celebrate Lynnwood High School’s graduating class of 2021 during a sunny commencement ceremony.

More than 260 students received their diplomas during the outdoor event. Principal Mike Piper opened the ceremony by welcoming the friends, family, teachers and school administrators who attended to celebrate the graduating seniors. Each student was allowed to invited four guests to watch attend in person. The event was also streamed live online.

Speakers during the event also included student valedictorians Ji-won Ha, Tyler Tran, Jason Trinh, psychology teacher Ton Cady, student speaker Esther Himmelfarb and class officers Lauren Morgan, Surina Soumpholphakdy, Anisa Siharath and Aneeza Barias.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton