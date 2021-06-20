High school commencement 2021: Meadowdale awards diplomas to 375 graduates
1 hour ago 13
Meadowdale High School’s Class of 2021 was celebrated by family, friends, teachers and school administrators who gathered at Edmonds District Stadium Saturday evening for the school’s annual commencement ceremony.
A total of 375 graduates received their diplomas Saturday. Speakers included Meadowdale’s eight class valedictorians — Charlotte Appel, Quinn Bennett, Kahlan Fleiger-Holmes, Alex Hernandez Manriquez, Boray Koung, Sierra Moll, Eliza Moloney and Hayley Ross — as well as Principal David Shockley.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.