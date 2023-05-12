High school sport roundup for May 11, 2023

Boys soccer

District tournament

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 4-0

The top-seeded Warriors punched their ticket to the state tournament with a win over the second-seeded Scots in a 3A District 1 consolation bracket game. Shorecrest will still have one more attempt to qualify with a winner-to-state/loser-out game against Mountlake Terrace on Saturday. Edmonds-Woodway’s next game will be in the state tournament, which begins on May 16.

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Victor Ibarra (2), Anand Raghu and Ben Hanson

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Ben Hanson (2), Isaac Pareno and Victor Ibarra

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper:

Gabriel Wilhelm

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 16-1-2; Shorecrest 15-3-1

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1

The fifth-seeded Bearcats earned a state tournament berth with a win over the 10-seeded Hawks. Mountlake Terrace will have one final chance to qualify for state with a winner-to-state/loser-out game against second-seeded Shorecrest on Saturday, May 13; 1 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium.

— Compiled by Steve Willits