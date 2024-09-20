High school sports fans can now purchase tickets online to football, soccer games

Edmonds School District high school sports fans are now able to purchase online tickets to all football and soccer games held at the Edmonds Stadium and Lynnwood High School.
Fans may purchase tickets online using the links below. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the gate using cash or card.
Prior to games, purchase tickets online using the links below (tickets will go live the day of the event and fans will show digital tickets to enter).
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.