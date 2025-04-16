High school sports roundup: April 15, 2025

Boys Soccer
Mountlake Terrace goals:
Lalo Guzman-Bart (2)
Ash Jeffers
Mountlake Terrace assists:
Nicholas Barushka (2)
Lyric Dumancas
Mountlake Terrace shutout goalkeeper:
Lowell Wilkins
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-3-2, 3-5-2; Meadowdale 0-7, 1-9
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, April 18; 7:30 p.m.
Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, April 17; 7 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway tied Shorewood 2-2
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Alex Plumis
Ben Browne
Edmonds-Woodway assist:
Daniel Abraham
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-2-2, 5-3-2; Shorewood 5-1-1, 9-1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, April 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 2-0
Archbishop Murphy goals:
Kyler Phillips
Ivan Juarez
Archbishop Murphy assists:
Henry Fahey
Marco Herrera
Archbishop Murphy shutout goalkeeper:
Cameron Ilgenfritz
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 6-0-1, 8-0-2; Lynnwood 1-5-1, 2-7-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Friday, April 18; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Golf
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 196-216
at Lynnwood Golf Course, Par 33
Top individual scores:
1. Kari Petterson (Meadowdale) 44
2. Sadie Parker (Mountlake Terrace) 48
T3. Maija Jinneman (Meadowdale) 49
T3. Ella Zych-Breymaier (Mountlake Terrace) 49
Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, April 17; 3 p.m. at Walter Hall Golf Course
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 23; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 221-243
at Jackson Park Golf Course
Top individual scores:
1. Sadie Austad (S) 48
2. Julia Kang (S) 49
3. Ivy Ren (S) 51
Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Wednesday, April 16; 3:30 p.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course
Girls Tennis
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1
Singles:
Rylie Gettmann (S) defeated Maddie Ashe (EW) 6-0, 6-0
Alex Mignogna (S) defeated Amelia Miller (EW) 6-0, 6-0
Micah Crose (S) defeated Daniella Caparroso (EW) 7-6, 6-1
Melinda Lee (S) defeated Tiffanie Ganzorig (EW) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles:
Mari Brittle/Bridget Cox (S) defeated Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (S) 6-0, 6-1
Cally Webb/Addy Falkin (S) defeated Ava Oliver/Grace Fitting (EW) 6-2, 6-2
Poppy Swenson/Kendall Asay (EW) defeated Ellie Keatly/Lilah Becker (S) 3-6, 6-4, 10-7
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, April 17; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.