High school sports roundup: April 22-23, 2024

Monday, April 22
Boys soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 3-1
Mountlake Terrace goals: Nicholas Barushka, Lalo Guzman-Bart, Ash Jeffers
Mountlake Terrace assists: Ash Jeffers, Lalo Guzman-Bart
Records (league and overall): 6-3-4, 6-4-4; Stanwood 0-13, 1-13
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 24; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1
Edmonds-Woodway goal: Alex Plumis
Edmonds-Woodway assist: Kincaid Sund
Records (league and overall): Arlington 7-4-2, 8-4-2; Edmonds-Woodway 9-1-3, 10-1-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Wednesday, April 24; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Everett defeated Meadowdale 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Everett 7-5-1, 7-6-1; Meadowdale 3-6-4, 3-7-4
Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, April 24; 7:30 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 3-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 8-3-2, 8-3-2; Lynnwood 6-4-3, 6-5-3
Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday April 24; 7:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 4-3
Singles:
Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-1, 6-0
Odko Altangerel (L) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 4-6, 7-6, 6-4
Angela Grachev (MT) defeated Cece Camacho (L) 6-2, 6-2
Clara Loveless (MT) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez (L) 6-0, 6-4
Doubles:
Davina Loekito/Ava Barias (L) defeated Tramanh Ho/Heran Legasse (MT) 6-2, 6-4
Adrianna Safasaua/Leah Kibuta (L) defeated Ninjin Naranbaatar/Ahna Elsberry (MT) 6-0, 6-4
Jenna Oh/Abey Setala (MT) defeated Jen Phung/Melissa Mai (L) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood next match: at Cascade; Wednesday April 24; 3:30 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 4-3
Singles:
Katelynne Wycoff (M) defeated Sophia Manabat (C) 6-0, 6-3
Yasmina Drissy (C) defeated Emie Shepherd (M) 6-3, 7-5
Grace Gilman (M) defeated Audri Everett (C) 6-3, 6-2
Aki Sano (M) defeated Jaylynn Ho (C) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Laurene Bogne/Elana Scordamaglia (C) defeated Angela Tan/Kristen Neri (M) 6-3, 6-2
Emily Nong/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) defeated Ania Porte/Sophia Thigpen (C) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
Eva Wagner/Inessa Dmitruk (C) defeated Alexis Nguyen/Helena Prayogo (M) 6-4, 6-7, 6-1
Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 24; 3:30 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy vs Edmonds-Woodway
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Softball
Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 11-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 6-2, 10-3; Lynnwood 1-9, 2-13
Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 24; 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 23
Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 13-3 (6 innings)
The Hawks scored five runs in the fifth inning and six runs in the sixth to complete a come-from-behind win at home over the Warriors.
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Ellie Gilbert: 4 for 4, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI
Bri Reyes: 2 for 5, HR, R, 4 RBI
Charlotte Snook: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI
Evie Snow: 2 for 4, 2 2B, R, RBI
Delia Glover: 1 for 4, BB, 2 R, RBI
Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 4
Alyssa Brown: 2 for 4
Hailey Taron: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI
Chloe Parker: 2 R
Jordyn Stokes: R
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Amaya Johnson: CG 6 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 11 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Maddie Jones: 1 for 3, R, RBI
Noa Gillespie: 1 for 1, RBI
Renee Riggins: BB, R, 2 SB
Catie Ingalls: BB, R, 2 SB
Taylor Layman: BB
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-5, 5-10; Edmonds-Woodway 3-6, 4-8
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday April 25; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Thursday, April 25; 4 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 14-4
Meadowdale pitching:
Olivia Feistel: 5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, ER, 6 BB, 4 K
Meadowdale hitting:
Mia Cantu: 3 for 4, HR, 3 R, 2 RBI
Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 4 RBI
Madison Mitchell: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI
Hallie Weeks: 2 for 3, 2 2B, RBI
Analise Griffiths: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, SB
Olivia Brown: 1 for 3, 2B, R
Olivia Feistel: 1 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI
Mackenzie Kim: 2 for 3, 2 R
Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, R, 2 RBI
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-3, 9-6; Shorewood 5-5, 9-7
Meadowdale next game: at Stanwood; Thursday, April 25; 6:30 p.m.
Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 5-0
The Warriors clinched their second consecutive Wesco 3A/2A South title with a shutout win over the Mavericks. Pitcher Lukas Wanke threw a complete-game two-hit shutout, walking four batters with seven strikeouts. It was the Warriors’ ninth shutout win of the season and they improved to 12-1 in league play and 15-4 overall.
The Mavericks fell to 7-6 in Wesco play and 10-9 overall. The two teams will conclude their regular season schedules against each other on Thursday, April 25, at 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School.
Edmonds-Woodway pitching: Lukas Wanke: complete-game shutout, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 7 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Cruz Escandon: 2 for 2, 2BB, R, 2 SB
Kohl Gruender:1 for 4, R, RBI
Luke Boland: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, R, SB
Thomas Shults: 3 BB, SB
Will Alseth: BB, RBI, SAC
Toshi Gilginas: 2 BB, R, RBI
Andreas Simonsen: BB, RBI
Finn Crawford: 2 BB
Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: R
Meadowdale pitching:
Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: 5 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 8 K
Cooper Kim: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K
Meadowdale hitting:
Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: 2 for 3
Jayden Costa: 2 BB
Nolan Webster: BB, HBP
Andre Titus: BB
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 12-1, 15-4; Meadowdale 7-6, 10-9
Next game: Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, April 25; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 8-5 (9 innings)
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Owen Meek: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
Jack Gripentrog: 3 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 3 K
Ethan Swenson: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, winning pitcher
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Talan Zenk: 3 for 5, 2B, 2 RBI, SB
Griffin Potter: 3 for 5, RBI, SB
Nolan Valdivia: 3 for 4, 2B, RBI
Jack Gripentrog: 2 for 4, BB, 2B, 2 RBI, SB
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 10-3, 14-4; Cascade 1-12, 2-16
Next game: Cascade at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday April 25; 6 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 9-0
Shorecrest pitching: Jake Lockwood: complete game shutout, 13 K
Shorecrest hitting:
Brooks Murray: 2 for 4, 2B, 3 RBI
Quinn Burnham: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI
Hudson Ekstrom: 2 for 4, R, RBI
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 9-4, 14-5; Lynnwood 5-8, 6-13
Next game: Lynnwood at Shorecrest; Thursday, April 25; 6:30 p.m.
