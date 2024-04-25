High school sports roundup: April 24, 2024

Posted: April 25, 2024 3

Boys Soccer

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Monroe 6-4-4, 6-5-4; Edmonds-Woodway 9-2-3, 10-2-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Monday, April 29; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field

Edmonds-Woodway boys soccer seniors, with families and guests, celebrate Senior Night during the Warriors-Monroe match Wednesday. (Photos by Michael Bury for MyEdmondsNews)
Warriors senior midfielder and captain Anand Raghu (10) battles Monroe’s Trent Skurdal (16) near midfield.
Edmonds-Woodway junior midfielder Alex Plumis (7) receives a high pass on the way toward the Bearcats half.
Warriors junior midfielder Joey Dornay (6) goes over the top of a tackle attempt by Bearcats junior midfielder Matthew Gunter (12).
Edmonds-Woodway sophomore goalie DJ Karl (00) hauls in a Bearcats corner kick attempt.
Warriors senior forward and captain Andrew Montero (9) beats Bearcats junior midfielder Matthew Gunter (12) to the ball high in the Bearcats half.
Warrior senior forward and captain Richard Duncan (3) eyes the ball in front of a Bearcats defender.
Warriors junior midfielder Alex Bryan (11) dribbles around Bearcats sophomore midfielder Ramel Ott-Castro (21).
Warriors senior defender and captain Kincaid Sund (8) goes high for a shot off a corner kick in the second half Wednesday.

———

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 3-11, 3-12; Lynnwood 6-5-3, 6-6-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Stanwood; Monday, April 29; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 3-1

Meadowdale goals:

Abdou Fatty

Maximo Falagan

Jeriel Dao

Meadowdale assists:

Cole More (2) 

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-6-4, 4-7-4; Marysville Getchell 3-10, 4-10

Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 29; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 13-1, 14-1; Mountlake Terrace 6-4-4, 6-5-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Tuesday, April 30; 7:30 p.m. 

Girls Golf

Edmonds-Woodway 223  Lynnwood 223

Top 5 individual scores:

T1. Stacey Lee (L) 51

T1. Ava Rector (EW) 51

T3. Isabella Ocampo (L) 53

T3. Wei Wei Chao (L) 53

5. Reinna Mostrales (EW) 54

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, May 1; 3:00 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Softball

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 17-3

Archbishop Murphy hitting:

Ari Dixon: 3 for 4, 2B, HR

Maliya Dixon: 3 H

Amaya Hernandez: 3 H

Archbishop Murphy pitching: Ari Dixon: 8 K

Lynnwood hitting:

Nyree Johnson: HR

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-9, 3-12; Lynnwood 1-10, 2-14

Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Friday April 26; 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale vs Edmonds-Woodway (postponed)

Rescheduled: Tuesday, April 30; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME