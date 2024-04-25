High school sports roundup: April 24, 2024

Boys Soccer
Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Monroe 6-4-4, 6-5-4; Edmonds-Woodway 9-2-3, 10-2-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Monday, April 29; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field
———
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 3-11, 3-12; Lynnwood 6-5-3, 6-6-3
Lynnwood next game: vs Stanwood; Monday, April 29; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 3-1
Meadowdale goals:
Abdou Fatty
Maximo Falagan
Jeriel Dao
Meadowdale assists:
Cole More (2)
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-6-4, 4-7-4; Marysville Getchell 3-10, 4-10
Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 29; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 13-1, 14-1; Mountlake Terrace 6-4-4, 6-5-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Tuesday, April 30; 7:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Edmonds-Woodway 223 Lynnwood 223
Top 5 individual scores:
T1. Stacey Lee (L) 51
T1. Ava Rector (EW) 51
T3. Isabella Ocampo (L) 53
T3. Wei Wei Chao (L) 53
5. Reinna Mostrales (EW) 54
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, May 1; 3:00 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Softball
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 17-3
Archbishop Murphy hitting:
Ari Dixon: 3 for 4, 2B, HR
Maliya Dixon: 3 H
Amaya Hernandez: 3 H
Archbishop Murphy pitching: Ari Dixon: 8 K
Lynnwood hitting:
Nyree Johnson: HR
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-9, 3-12; Lynnwood 1-10, 2-14
Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Friday April 26; 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Meadowdale vs Edmonds-Woodway (postponed)
Rescheduled: Tuesday, April 30; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
