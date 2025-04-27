High school sports roundup: April 25, 2025

Boys Soccer
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 2-0
Meadowdale goals:
Will Matrone
C.J. Obieze
Meadowdale assists:
Dixon Morales (2)
Meadowdale combined shutout goalkeepers:
Christian Gonzales
Omar Touray
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-8-0, 2-10-1; Shorecrest 5-3-1, 7-4-2
Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 29; 7:30 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0
Archbishop Murphy goals:
Kyler Phillips
Zach Mohr
Archbishop Murphy assist:
Corvan Lara
Archbishop Murphy shutout goalkeeper:
Cameron Ilgenfritz
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 8-1-1, 10-1-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-6-2, 3-8-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 29; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lake Stevens 3-0
Read story here.
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-4-2; Lake Stevens 11-1-0
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 28; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 13-0 (5 innings)
Starting pitcher Lukas Wanke improved his record to 5-0 on the season with a five-inning shutout as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 7-2 in Wesco 3A/2A South games with a 13-0 victory over the Lynnwood Royals.
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Lukas Wanke: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K
Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Erik Alsdorf: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, 2 SB
Toshi Gilginas: 2 for 2, BB, 2 R, RBI, SF, SB
Jesus Andre Martinez: 2 for 3, 2 R, RBI, SB
Luke Boland: 2 for 3, 3B, R, 2 RBI
Andreas Simonsen: 1 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI
Finn Crawford: 1 for 3, 2 RBI
Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 2, BB, RBI
Andrew Bau: BB, 2 R, 2 SB
Aksel Forseth: R
Kaden Thomas: R, SB
Lukas Wanke: HBP
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-2, 12-6; Lynnwood 2-9, 3-15
Next game: Lynnwood at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, April 28; 4 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Everett 5-0
Meadowdale pitcher Tristan Dodds threw a four-hit complete game shutout as the Mavericks defeated the Everett Seagulls, 5-0.
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Tristan Dodds: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
Meadowdale offense highlights:
Vincent Pena: 2 for 4, RBI
Aaron Hurlbut: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R
Anthony Scholl: 1 for 2, BB, R
Andre Titus: 1 for 4, R, SB
Kealoha Kepo’o Sabate: 3 BB, R, RBI, 2 SB
Daniel Smith: 2 BB, 2 HBP, RBI
Caleb Braithwaite: BB RBI
Keegan Wright: 2 SB
Tristan Dodds: BB, HBP
Malcolm Smith: HBP
Records: Meadowdale 5-12; Everett 6-12
Meadowdale next game: at Kamiak; Monday, April 28; 7 p.m. at Kamiak High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 4-2
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 3, 2 RBI
Cian Harney: 2 for 3, 2B, 2R
Nate Brown: 2 fo 3, 2B, RBI
Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Jack Gripentrog: winning pitcher, 6 IP, 9 H, 0 BB, 12 K
Liam Moore: save, 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-4, 8-9; Shorecrest 5-4, 11-6
Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest; Monday, April 28; 4 p.m.
Softball
Monroe defeated Meadowdale 11-1
Monroe offense highlights:
Scarlett Nagy: 2 for 4, 3B, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI
Tenny Oylear: 2 for 4, HR, 2 R, RBI
Sophia Jeske: 1 for 3, 3 R
Meadowdale offense highlights:
Zoe De Mello: 2 for 3, 3B, R
Records: Monroe 10-5; Meadowdale 5-8
Meadowdale next game: vs Lake Washington; Saturday, April 26; 1 p.m.
Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 14-3
Snohomish offense highlights:
Abby Edwards: 4 for 5, 2B, HR, R, 3 RBI
Kamryn Best: 2 for 2, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI
Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Jordyn Stokes: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, R
Bri Reyes: 2 for 4, 2B
Charlotte Snook: 1 for 3, R, SB
Brielle Contreras: 2 BB, R
Hailey Taron: 2 BB, RBI
Lily Brewer: BB, SB
Records: Snohomish 10-5; Mountlake Terrace 7-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Monday, April 28; 4 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.