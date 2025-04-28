High school sports roundup: April 26, 2025

Gabriella Veighey: 3 or 4, 2B, R, 3 RBI

Emma Stansfield: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI

Synclair Mawudeku: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Abby McCorvey: 3 for 4, 2 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Ella Campbell: 2 for 4, 3B, 2 R, RBI

Catie Ingalls: 1 for 2, BB, HBP, 2 R

Audrey Sommer: 1 for 3, RBI

Noa Gillespie: 1 for 4, RBI

Helena Marsh: 1 for 3

Madeline Jones: 1 for 3

Records: Kamiak 11-4; Edmonds-Woodway 11-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Monday April 28; 4:00 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace Girls Win the Eason Invitational

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks Girls Track and Field team won the prestigious 35th Annual Eason Invitational at Snohomish High School on Saturday. The Eason featured over 90 schools and more than 1000 athletes from Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. Edmonds School District athletes from Mountlake Terrace and Meadowdale participated in the invitational.

Junior Brynlee Dubiel won two individual hurdle events with times of 14.79 in the 100-meter race and a 45.02 in the 300 meters. Both times are new school records. Dubiel also ran the first leg of the 4 x 100 relay race, helping Mountlake Terrace to a seventh-place finish (50.11) in that event along with teammates Allison Mervin, Haruna DiPippo and Taylor Williams.

Mervin, a junior, also placed in two jumping events, taking second place in the long jump with a distance of 17′ 11″ and fourth place in the triple jump with a 36′ 2.5″.

Other contributors to the Hawks victory included a second-place finish and new school record (10:28.97) by the 4 x 800-meter relay team of Sonita Chen, Mifa Tran, Cymmantha Erickson and Sadie Renick. Junior Sierra Swan had a second-place finish in the Javelin with a best throw of 116′ 11″.

Top girls team scores:

1. Mountlake Terrace 50.5

2. Tumwater 44

3. Mt. Si 37

4. Inglemoor 37

5. Issaquah 33.75

6. Adrienne Nelson 33

7. Anacortes 28

8. Snohomish 26

8. Skyline 26

10. Sehome 25.5 Top boys team scores:

1. Lake Washington 54

2. Kamiak 51.6

3. Tumwater 41

4. Glacier Peak 34

5. Liberty (Issaquah) 27.5

6. Redmond 26

T7. Anacortes 25

T7. Bremerton 25

9. Issaquah 24

T10. Bush 20

T10. Bellingham 20

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mariner; Thursday May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Frank Goddard Stadium (Mariner High School)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Everett and Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

98th Annual A.C. Davis Invitational

At Eisenhower High School in Yakima

Girls team scores:

1. Ellensburg 130

2. Selah 116.5

3. Hanford 92

4. Lynnwood 77.5

5. Eisenhower 50.5

6. Davis 47

7. Cashmere 45

8. West Valley (Yakima) 42

9. Sunnyside 28

10. Quincy 20.5

11. Goldendale 20

12. Ferris 19

13. Mabton 4

Boys team scores:

1. Ellensburg 169.5

2. Hanford 114

3. Eisenhower 103

4. Cashmere 96.5

5. Selah 51

6. West Valley (Yakima) 37

7. Goldendale 31

8. Lynnwood 26

9. Davis 25

10. Liberty Bell 20

11. La Salle 18

12. Ferris 13

13. Sunnyside 10

14. Quincy 2

More results are here.

Lynnwood next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Monroe; Thursday May 1; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School