High school sports roundup: April 28, 2025

Boys Soccer
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2
Archbishop Murphy goals:
Kyler Philips
Corvan Lara
Zach Mora
Archbishop Murphy assists:
Corvan Lara
Zach Mora
Ivan Juarez
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Alex Plumis (2)
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Daniel Abraham
Oliver Zoloth
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 9-1-1, 11-1-2; Edmonds-Woodway 4-4-2, 7-5-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, May 2; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Golf
Wesco 3A South #5 Tournament
at Lynnwood Golf Course
9 Hole- Par 32
Team scores:
1. Shorewood 142 (+14)
2. Edmonds-Woodway 143 (+15)
3. Meadowdale 145 (+17)
4. Archbishop Murphy 150 (+22)
5. Mountlake Terrace 167 (+39)
6. Lynnwood 171 (+43)
7. Shorecrest 172 (+44)
Top individual scores:
1. Floyd Villanueva (Mead) 31
2. Jack Duffy (AM) 32
3. Blake Puetz (SW) 34
T4. Elijah Hershey (EW) 35
T4. Oliver Truong (SW) 35
T4. Benny Huerta (EW) 35
T7. Bryce Bowen (EW) 36
T7. Chase Hanby (SW) 36
T7. Tyler Looney (Mead) 36
10. Tyler Giles (SW) 37
Next tournament: 3A/2A Golf Divisional Championships; Wednesday, May 7; 10 a.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course
Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 10-0 (5 innings)
Junior pitcher William Alseth threw a run-rule shortened, five-inning perfect game as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors defeated Lynnwood 10-0. Alseth struck out four Royals hitters.
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
William Alseth: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K
Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Finn Crawford: 2 for 2, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SAC
Andreas Simonsen: 2 for 2, HBP, R, 2 RBI, SF, SB
Erik Alsdorf: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI, SB
Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI, SB
Luke Boland: 1 for 1, 2 BB, R, RBI, SB
Andrew Bau: 1 for 2, HBP, R
Jesus Andrade Martinez: 1 for 3, RBI
Trevelyan Podawiltz: BB, 2 HBP, R, 2 SB
Lukas Wanke: R
Aksel Forseth: SB
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 8-2, 13-6; Lynnwood 2-10, 3-16
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 30; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Mariner; Wednesday, April 30; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale defeated Kamiak 5-1
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: 5.2 IP, 1 H, 10 K
Meadowdale offense highlights:
Vinny Pena: 2 for 3, 2B, R, RBI
Records: Meadowdale 6-12; Kamiak 13-4
Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 30; 6:30 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-2
Shorecrest pitching highlights:
David Telling: CG 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 K
Shorecrest offense highlights:
Elyas Rojas: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI
David Telling: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Owen Meek: 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 3, 2B, R
Nate Brown: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-4, 12-6; Mountlake Terrace 5-5, 8-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 30; 6 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Softball
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 15-5 (6 innings)
Meadowdale offense highlights:
Madison Mitchell: 3 for 5, 2 3B, 2 R, 5 RBI
Samantha Martens: 2 for 3, BB, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI
Zoe De Mello: 1 for 4, 2B, BB, R, 2 RBI
Jaeden Sajec: 2 BB, HBP, 2 R, SB
Arianna Lyon: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 3 R
Olivia Feistel: 3 BB, R
Peyton Fry: 2 BB, R
Hailey Bernard: 2 R, RBI
Sophia Billy: R
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Olivia Feistel: 6 IP 5 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 8 K
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-3, 6-9; Mountlake Terrace 5-4, 7-8
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 30; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 30; 6:30 p.m. at Meridian Field
Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 10-8
Arlington offense highlights:
Kinsey Marchand: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB
Eliza Andrews: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Grace Strothman: 1 for 3, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Camryn Zodrow: 1 for 4, 2B, R, RBI
Peyton Miller: 1 for 3, R, 2 RBI
Kylie Nuyen: BB, R, 2 SB
Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Audrey Sommer: 2 for 4, RBI
Ellie Alderson: 2 for 4, 2 R, SB
Ella Campbell: 2 for 4, R, RBI
Catie Ingalls: 2 BB, 2R, RBI
Neva Cheeney: 1 for 4, 2B
Abby McCorvey: 1 for 4, 2 RBI
Helena Marsh: 2 HBP, R
Noa Gillespie: BB
Charlotte Hupf: R
Mara Gooch: R, SB
Madeline Jones: SB
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Helena Marsh: 3 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K
Records: Arlington 5-10; Edmonds-Woodway 11-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 30; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 22-2 (5 innings)
Archbishop Murphy offense highlights:
Saylah Lopez: HR, 2 R, 6 RBI
Maddie Evans: HR, 3 R, 2 RBI
Archbishop Murphy pitching highlights:
Saylah Lopez: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 K
Lynnwood offense highlights:
Alliyanha Corleone: 1 for 2, R, SB
Zoey Martin: 1 for 1, R
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 7-2, 11-5; Lynnwood 0-9, 1-14
Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 30; 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 6-0
Singles:
Katelynne Wyckoff (Mead) defeated Stella Baumgart (MP) 6-0, 6-0
Claire Yim (Mead) defeated Analise Weber (MP) 6-0, 6-1
Kyaiyah Un (Mead) defeated Fen Seymour Fry (MP) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles:
Emie Shepherd/Jenna Vanderpoel (Mead) defeated Gabi Cabrera/Grace Cabrera (MP) 6-0, 6-1
Umama Junejo/Saryna Moua (Mead) defeated Danna Mendoza/Lila Freeman (MP) 6-1, 6-1
Sofia Owen/Jordan DuJardin (Mead) won their match
Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 30; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-0 (rain shortened)
Singles:
Rylie Gettmann (S) defeated Maggie Ashe (EW) 6-0, 6-3
Alex Mignogna (S) defeated Tiffanie Ganzorig (EW) 6-0, 6-0
Melinda Lee (S) defeated Jenna Hodson (EW) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles:
Bridget Cox/Cally Webb (S) defeated Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (EW) 6-0, 6-0
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Monroe; Wednesday, April 30; 3:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace vs Archbishop Murphy
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 30; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood vs Shorecrest- postponed
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 30; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
