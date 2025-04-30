High school sports roundup: April 28, 2025

Boys Soccer

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2

Archbishop Murphy goals:

Kyler Philips

Corvan Lara

Zach Mora

Archbishop Murphy assists:

Corvan Lara

Zach Mora

Ivan Juarez

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Alex Plumis (2)

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Daniel Abraham

Oliver Zoloth

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 9-1-1, 11-1-2; Edmonds-Woodway 4-4-2, 7-5-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, May 2; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Golf

Wesco 3A South #5 Tournament

at Lynnwood Golf Course

9 Hole- Par 32

Team scores:

1. Shorewood 142 (+14)

2. Edmonds-Woodway 143 (+15)

3. Meadowdale 145 (+17)

4. Archbishop Murphy 150 (+22)

5. Mountlake Terrace 167 (+39)

6. Lynnwood 171 (+43)

7. Shorecrest 172 (+44)

Top individual scores:

1. Floyd Villanueva (Mead) 31

2. Jack Duffy (AM) 32

3. Blake Puetz (SW) 34

T4. Elijah Hershey (EW) 35

T4. Oliver Truong (SW) 35

T4. Benny Huerta (EW) 35

T7. Bryce Bowen (EW) 36

T7. Chase Hanby (SW) 36

T7. Tyler Looney (Mead) 36

10. Tyler Giles (SW) 37

Next tournament: 3A/2A Golf Divisional Championships; Wednesday, May 7; 10 a.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 10-0 (5 innings)

Junior pitcher William Alseth threw a run-rule shortened, five-inning perfect game as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors defeated Lynnwood 10-0. Alseth struck out four Royals hitters.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

William Alseth: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Finn Crawford: 2 for 2, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SAC

Andreas Simonsen: 2 for 2, HBP, R, 2 RBI, SF, SB

Erik Alsdorf: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI, SB

Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI, SB

Luke Boland: 1 for 1, 2 BB, R, RBI, SB

Andrew Bau: 1 for 2, HBP, R

Jesus Andrade Martinez: 1 for 3, RBI

Trevelyan Podawiltz: BB, 2 HBP, R, 2 SB

Lukas Wanke: R

Aksel Forseth: SB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 8-2, 13-6; Lynnwood 2-10, 3-16

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 30; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Mariner; Wednesday, April 30; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Kamiak 5-1

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: 5.2 IP, 1 H, 10 K

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Vinny Pena: 2 for 3, 2B, R, RBI

Records: Meadowdale 6-12; Kamiak 13-4

Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 30; 6:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-2

Shorecrest pitching highlights:

David Telling: CG 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 K

Shorecrest offense highlights:

Elyas Rojas: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI

David Telling: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Owen Meek: 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 3, 2B, R

Nate Brown: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-4, 12-6; Mountlake Terrace 5-5, 8-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 30; 6 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 15-5 (6 innings)

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Madison Mitchell: 3 for 5, 2 3B, 2 R, 5 RBI

Samantha Martens: 2 for 3, BB, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI

Zoe De Mello: 1 for 4, 2B, BB, R, 2 RBI

Jaeden Sajec: 2 BB, HBP, 2 R, SB

Arianna Lyon: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 3 R

Olivia Feistel: 3 BB, R

Peyton Fry: 2 BB, R

Hailey Bernard: 2 R, RBI

Sophia Billy: R

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Olivia Feistel: 6 IP 5 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 8 K

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-3, 6-9; Mountlake Terrace 5-4, 7-8

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 30; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 30; 6:30 p.m. at Meridian Field

Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 10-8

Arlington offense highlights:

Kinsey Marchand: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB

Eliza Andrews: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Grace Strothman: 1 for 3, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Camryn Zodrow: 1 for 4, 2B, R, RBI

Peyton Miller: 1 for 3, R, 2 RBI

Kylie Nuyen: BB, R, 2 SB

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Audrey Sommer: 2 for 4, RBI

Ellie Alderson: 2 for 4, 2 R, SB

Ella Campbell: 2 for 4, R, RBI

Catie Ingalls: 2 BB, 2R, RBI

Neva Cheeney: 1 for 4, 2B

Abby McCorvey: 1 for 4, 2 RBI

Helena Marsh: 2 HBP, R

Noa Gillespie: BB

Charlotte Hupf: R

Mara Gooch: R, SB

Madeline Jones: SB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Helena Marsh: 3 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K

Records: Arlington 5-10; Edmonds-Woodway 11-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 30; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 22-2 (5 innings)

Archbishop Murphy offense highlights:

Saylah Lopez: HR, 2 R, 6 RBI

Maddie Evans: HR, 3 R, 2 RBI

Archbishop Murphy pitching highlights:

Saylah Lopez: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 K

Lynnwood offense highlights:

Alliyanha Corleone: 1 for 2, R, SB

Zoey Martin: 1 for 1, R

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 7-2, 11-5; Lynnwood 0-9, 1-14

Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 30; 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 6-0

Singles:

Katelynne Wyckoff (Mead) defeated Stella Baumgart (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Claire Yim (Mead) defeated Analise Weber (MP) 6-0, 6-1

Kyaiyah Un (Mead) defeated Fen Seymour Fry (MP) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Emie Shepherd/Jenna Vanderpoel (Mead) defeated Gabi Cabrera/Grace Cabrera (MP) 6-0, 6-1

Umama Junejo/Saryna Moua (Mead) defeated Danna Mendoza/Lila Freeman (MP) 6-1, 6-1

Sofia Owen/Jordan DuJardin (Mead) won their match

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 30; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-0 (rain shortened)

Singles:

Rylie Gettmann (S) defeated Maggie Ashe (EW) 6-0, 6-3

Alex Mignogna (S) defeated Tiffanie Ganzorig (EW) 6-0, 6-0

Melinda Lee (S) defeated Jenna Hodson (EW) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Bridget Cox/Cally Webb (S) defeated Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (EW) 6-0, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Monroe; Wednesday, April 30; 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace vs Archbishop Murphy

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 30; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood vs Shorecrest- postponed

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 30; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School