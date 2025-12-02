Tuesday, December 2, 2025
HomeSportsHigh school sports roundup: Dec. 1, 2025
Sports

High school sports roundup: Dec. 1, 2025

By
Steve Willits

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 60-9

Mountlake Terrace High School sophomore May-Lynh Jacobson (right) handles the ball in the Hawks season opener against Marysville-Pilchuck at MTHS on Monday, Dec. 1. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Terrace sophomore Makenna Davidson (white jersey) leaps at the tipoff to start the Hawks’ new season.
Terrace head coach Nick Sherrill gives direction during a time out.
Senior guard Iman Kaifa (21) drives the baseline toward the basket.
Senior guard Sadie Parker focuses at the free throw line.
Terrace junior Jordyn Stokes (center) heads toward the hoop, chased by two Pilchuck defenders.
Terrace senior Brooklyn Marino(24) drives the lane.
MTHS sophomore Mia Sledge (right) looks for a shot.
Terrace junior Abigail Schmicker (2) shoots a jump shot.
Terrace senior Jordan Wagner (center) defends in the first half.
Hawks’ sophomore Jaliyah Dyson dribbles down court on a fast break.
Terrace Cheer in action at the Hawks season opener on Monday.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks led 47-2 at halftime and then coasted to a 60-9 win in their season opener against the Marysville Pilchuck Tomahawks. Senior Jordan Wagner made four 3-point shots and led the Hawks with 14 points, all in the first half.

Scoring by quarter:
Marysville Pilchuck 2 – 0- 1- 6
Mountlake Terrace 24-23-8- 5

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring totals:
Jordan Wagner 14, Jaliyah Dyson 12, Jordyn Stokes 8, Makenna Davidson 6, Brooklyn Marino 6, Mia Sledge 5, May-Lynh Jacobson 2, Abigail Mattens 2, Sadie Parker 2, Abigail Schmicker 2, Iman Kaifa 1

Marysville Pilchuck individual scoring totals:
Jaiven Harper 4, Ashlee Cervantes Nieblas 2, Mone’t Clemens 2, Makayla Whitson 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Marysville Pilchuck 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Jackson; Wednesday, Dec. 3; 7:15 p.m.

Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 51-46

Scoring by quarter:
Meadowdale 6-12-14-14
Lake Stevens 14- 9-15-13

Lake Stevens individual scoring:
Noelani Tupua 20, Autumn Swobody 11, Tessa Anastasi 8, Keira Tupua 7, Kendel Kuehl 2, Dara Olotu 2, Rosie Gasaway 1

Meadowdale individual scoring:
Lexi Zardis 14, Mia Brockmeyer 9, Quinn Gannon 8, Hannah Keeney 5, Kaya Powell 4, Kylie Richards 3, Lisa Sonko 3

Records: Lake Stevens 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Kamiak; Wednesday, Dec. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 71-37

Lynnwood senior Kaleigh Stull (12) tries to track down a loose ball during the Royals’ game versus Kamiak Monday, Dec. 1 at Lynnwood High School. (Photos by Andrew Robinson)
Lynnwood senior Vanessa Olivar (4) looks to pass while splitting Kamiak defenders Maya Goldwire (22) and Kylie Villareal (3).
Lynnwood freshman Fatima Navarro (3) shoots over Kamiak senior Arianna Richardson (21).
Lynnwood sophomore Genevieve Andreica (21) draws a shooting foul from Kamiak sophomore Lina Belachew (40).

No details reported

Records: Kamiak 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Mariner; Wednesday, Dec. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Lynnwood News

Website by Web Publisher PRO