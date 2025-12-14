High school sports roundup: Dec. 12, 2025

Boys Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 64-37
Edmonds-Woodway boys basketball senior Andreas Simonsen (2) elevates for an uncontested basket during the Warriors-Lynnwood Royals game Friday, Dec. 12 at the Edmonds-Woodway High School gym. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warriors’ senior Julian Gray (24) muscles under Royals’ senior Wat Makuei (14) in the paint.
E-W senior Dennis Karl (23) banks in a layup over Lynnwood senior Mieron Desbele (5).
Warriors’ junior Grant Williams (3) takes on Royals’ senior Wat Makuei (14) at the basket.
Lynnwood senior Hosny El-Aarag (20) shoots over E-W senior Julian Gray (24) from outside the lane on the right side.
Royals’ senior Wat Makuei (14) turns toward the basket from the left side.
E-W junior Lincoln Bradford (0) blocks Lynnwood senior Jaikin Choy (11) outside the lane.
Warriors’ sophomore Joaquin Escandon (21) holds up Royals’ senior Matthew Solomon (10) at the 3-point arc.
E-W junior Lincoln Bradford (0) finds himself back to front at the rim with Lynnwood junior Cole Betancourt (15).
Warriors’ junior Jesse Ray (5) and senior Padiat Deng (11) combine to deny a shot from Royals’ senior Espoir Niyonkuru (30).
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:
Grant Williams 21, Andreas Simonsen 15, D.J. Karl 13
Lynnwood leading scorer:
Hosny El-Aarag 22
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 4-0; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Dec.r 17; 7:15 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs University Prep; Saturday, Dec. 13; 2:30 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 67-64
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-0, 2-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 1-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynden; Saturday, Dec. 13; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale at Snohomish – postponed due to weather
Meadowdale next game: at Kamiak; Saturday, Dec. 13; 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 63-26
Lynnwood girls basketball senior Kaleigh Stull (12) fights her way out of a strong defense under the basket by Edmonds-Woodway freshman Amelia Faber (44) and senior Finley Wichers (4) during the Warriors-Royals game Friday, Dec. 12 at the Edmonds-Woodway High School gym. (Photos by Michael Bury)
E-w senior Jane Hanson puts up a shot just inside the paint.
Warriors’ freshman Amara Leckie (22) dives for a loose ball between Royals’ seniors Abigail Nebiyou (2) and Venessa Olivar (4).
E-W freshman Zaniyah Jones (2) elevates for two over Lynnwood freshman Fatima Navarro (3).
E-W freshman Chioneso Chitewere (24) shoots from just inside the free throw line over a strong Lynnwood defense.
Royals’ freshman Fatima Navarro (3) bring the ball up court defended by Warriors’ junior Jasmine Gill (11).
E-W freshman Madeline Kost (0) makes a jump shot from the lane.
Warrior junior Jasmine Gill (11) heads toward the lane from the right side.
Freshmen Zaniyah Jones (23) and Sloane Franks (12) combined to score 35 points as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors won their Wesco 2A/3A South season opener and their fifth straight game overall to start the season, defeating Lynnwood 64-37. Jones ended the night with 23 points and 14 rebounds including a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds in the first half. Senior Finley Wichers also contributed 10 points in the win.
Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:
Zaniyan Jones 23, Sloane Franks 12, Finley Wichers 10, Annika Beckstrom 5, Jasmine Gill 3, Amelia Faber 2, Janie Hanson 2, Madeline Kost 2, Amelia Miller 2, Alyssa Rincon 2
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 5-0; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Bishop Blanchet; Saturday, Dec. 13; 5:40 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Saturday, Dec. 13; 4 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 58-37
Mountlake Terrace High School’s Jaliiyah Dyson (0) puts up a jumpshot in front two Shorecrest defenders during a girls basketball game Friday, Dec. 12 at Shorecrest High School. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
Teamwork at its finest during the Dec. 12 game.
The Hawks’ Jaliyah Dyson (0) drives through the Shorecrest defense for two points.
Makenna Davidson (11) goes for a basket.
Terrace’s Mia Sledge (10) gets through the Shorecrest defense.
Shorecrest’s Luciana Trujilo gets through the Hawks’ defense for a layup.
Shorecrest leading scorers:
Anna Usitalo 16, Jorja Perrin 14, Luciana Trujillo 13
Mountlake Terrace leading scorer:
Jaliyah Dyson 10
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-1, 3-3; Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 3-2
Mountlake Terrrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday, Dec. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
