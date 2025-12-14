High school sports roundup: Dec. 12, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 64-37

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:

Grant Williams 21, Andreas Simonsen 15, D.J. Karl 13

Lynnwood leading scorer:

Hosny El-Aarag 22

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 4-0; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Dec.r 17; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs University Prep; Saturday, Dec. 13; 2:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 67-64

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-0, 2-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 1-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynden; Saturday, Dec. 13; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale at Snohomish – postponed due to weather

Meadowdale next game: at Kamiak; Saturday, Dec. 13; 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 63-26

Freshmen Zaniyah Jones (23) and Sloane Franks (12) combined to score 35 points as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors won their Wesco 2A/3A South season opener and their fifth straight game overall to start the season, defeating Lynnwood 64-37. Jones ended the night with 23 points and 14 rebounds including a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds in the first half. Senior Finley Wichers also contributed 10 points in the win.

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

Zaniyan Jones 23, Sloane Franks 12, Finley Wichers 10, Annika Beckstrom 5, Jasmine Gill 3, Amelia Faber 2, Janie Hanson 2, Madeline Kost 2, Amelia Miller 2, Alyssa Rincon 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 5-0; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Bishop Blanchet; Saturday, Dec. 13; 5:40 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Saturday, Dec. 13; 4 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 58-37

Shorecrest leading scorers:

Anna Usitalo 16, Jorja Perrin 14, Luciana Trujillo 13

Mountlake Terrace leading scorer:

Jaliyah Dyson 10

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-1, 3-3; Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 3-2

Mountlake Terrrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday, Dec. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School