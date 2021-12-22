High school sports roundup: Dec. 20, 2021

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Juanita 47-41

Jordan Leith scored 12 of her 19 points in the first quarter as Meadowdale rushed out to a 19-3 lead and held on for a 47-41 Mavs’ win over the Juanita Ravens. Juanita was able to cut the Meadowdale lead to single digits in the second quarter, and the Mavericks’ lead was 26-18 at halftime. Gia Powell scored seven of her 11 points in the third quarter and Meadowdale was able to extend its advantage to 38-25 heading into the final quarter. Juanita closed the gap late; however, the Mavs were able to finish out the game with their third victory of the season.

Meadowdale scorers: Jordan Leith 19, Gia Powell 11, Payton Fleishman 5, McKenna Kuecker 4, Ava Powell 4, Kaiya Dotter 2, Sam Medina 2

Juanita scorers: Joy Haltom 16, Ashley Schroeder 13, Kimberly Carrada Sanchez 9, Aliyah Ayenew 3

Records: Meadowdale 3-3; Juanita 3-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Port Angeles; Tuesday Dec. 28; 3:30 p.m. at the Kings Christmas Tournament at Kings High School in Shoreline

Bishop Blanchet defeated Lynnwood 62-55

Bishop Blanchet scorers: Sadie Graves 24, Leila Hosn 14, Grace Sauvage 14, Kea Maider 6, Matti Preece 4

Lynnwood scorers: No details reported

Records: Bishop Blanchet 5-1; Lynnwood 2-3

Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday Dec. 21; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits