High school sports roundup: Dec. 21, 2021

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 53-45

Lynnwood scorers: Kayla Lorenz 18, Aniya Hooker 14, Mataya Canda 6, Dina Yonas 5, Nyree Johnson 4, Mia Jones 4, Gisselle Garcia 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Jade Fajarillo 12, Halle Waram 12, Ella Wallace 7, Nya Deng 6, Ava Armbruster 4, Hazel Mills 2, Jasmine Fajarillo 2

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-2, 3-3; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2, 0-6

Lynnwood next game: vs Chief Sealth; Tuesday Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kings; Tuesday Dec. 28; 12:00 p.m. at Kings High School Holiday Tournament