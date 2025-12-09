High school sports roundup: Dec. 8, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 59-13

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring and other key stats:

Finley Wichers 15

Sloane Franks 9 points, 6 steals

Zaniyah Jones 8 points, 4 assists

Janie Hanson 7 points, 4 steals

Jasmine Gill 6

Amelia Faber 4

Annika Beckstrom 3

Amara Leckie 3 points, 7 steals

Darcy Brennan 2

Madeline Kost 2

Marysville Getchell individual scoring:

Olivia Marc 5

Elle Glover 4

Lily Arias 3

Paytyn Loyd 1

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-0; Marysville Getchell 2-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Dec. 12; 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School