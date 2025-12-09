High school sports roundup: Dec. 8, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Girls Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 59-13
Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring and other key stats:
Finley Wichers 15
Sloane Franks 9 points, 6 steals
Zaniyah Jones 8 points, 4 assists
Janie Hanson 7 points, 4 steals
Jasmine Gill 6
Amelia Faber 4
Annika Beckstrom 3
Amara Leckie 3 points, 7 steals
Darcy Brennan 2
Madeline Kost 2
Marysville Getchell individual scoring:
Olivia Marc 5
Elle Glover 4
Lily Arias 3
Paytyn Loyd 1
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-0; Marysville Getchell 2-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Dec. 12; 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
