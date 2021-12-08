High school sports roundup: Edmonds Invite wrestling tournament results

Boys Wrestling
Edmonds Invite Tournament at Edmonds Woodway High School
Team Scores:
1. Selah 238
2. Hermiston 197.5
3. Yelm 196
4. Edmonds-Woodway 143
5. Kelso 111
6. Ferndale 105
7. Kentwood 88.5
8. Arlington 84
9. Oak Harbor 83.5
10. Spanaway Lake 73.5
11. Anacortes 71.5
12. Southridge 70
13. Central Kitsap 64.5
14. Mountlake Terrace 61.5
15. Meadowdale 55
16. Mercer Island 53
17. Decatur 50
18. Sedro Woolley 49.5
19. Shorewood 47
20. Peninsula 38
21. Hazen 37
22. North Creek 20.5
23. Everett 14
24. Redmond 5
Top finishers among Edmonds School District individual wrestlers:
Alex Rapelje, Edmonds-Woodway: 160 lbs., Champion
Alec Rust, Edmonds-Woodway: 182 lbs., Champion
Seraphim Treperinas, Mountlake Terrace: 113 lbs., 2nd Place
Russell Hare, Edmonds-Woodway: 195 lbs., 2nd Place
Hilmy Burch, Meadowdale: 113 lbs., 3rd Place
Saul Hernandez, Meadowdale: 195 lbs., 3rd Place
George Quintans, Edmonds-Woodway: 145 lbs., 4th Place
James Fletcher, Mountlake Terrace: 152 lbs., 5th Place
Malachi Hashimoto, Mountlake Terrace 132 lbs., 6th Place
Jacob Pahre, Edmonds-Woodway: 138 lbs., 6th Place
Justus Whitaker, Edmonds-Woodway: 195 lbs., 6th Place
Evan Gibbs, Edmonds-Woodway: 220 lbs., 6th Place
Cannon Kennard, Edmonds-Woodway: 106 lbs., 7th Place
Cody Sedy, Mountlake Terrace: 170 lbs., 8th Place
Other award winners:
Bryce Cook Outstanding Wrestler for the Tournament: Alex Rapelje, Edmonds-Woodway
Mike Hanchett Coaches Sportsmanship Award Winner: Riley Stannard, Edmonds-Woodway Assistant Coach
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.