High school sports roundup: End-of-season football results

Football
Playoffs
Friday, Nov. 8
Eastside Catholic defeated Mountlake Terrace 49-20
Records: Eastside Catholic 9-1; Mountlake Terrace 6-4
Regular season finales
Thursday, Nov. 7
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 53-3
No details reported
Final records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-6; Mariner 1-9
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 35-0
No details reported
Final records: Snohomish 3-7; Meadowdale 3-7
Friday, Nov. 8
Everett defeated Lynnwood 26-9
No details reported
Final records: Everett 2-8; Lynnwood 0-10
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.