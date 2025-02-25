High school sports roundup: Feb. 25, 2025

by Steve Willits Posted: February 25, 2025 4

Boys Swimming

3A Boys State Championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way

Team Scores:
1. Bellevue 276
2. Shorecrest 230
3. Lakeside 196
4. Snohomish 190
5. Mercer Island 189

Edmonds School District team scores:
21. Lynnwood 23
37. Edmonds-Woodway 2

Edmonds-School District swimmers who finished in the top 16:

8th place, 100 yard backstroke: Alex Lee, Lynnwood 53.68
12th place, 200 yard medley relay: Lynnwood (Alex Lee, Caleb Schnitzius, Evan Calkins, Ryan Tang) 1:42.74
16th place, 200 yard medley relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg, Luca Hooks, Connor Smith) 1:46.57
16th place, 400 yard freestyle relay: Lynnwood (Evan Calkins, Ryan Tang, Caleb Schnitzius, Alex Lee) 3:28.54

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME