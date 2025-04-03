High school sports roundup for April 1, 2025

by Steve Willits Posted: April 2, 2025 11

Boys Soccer

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 2-1

Meadowdale boys soccer senior forward and captain Charles Obieze (9) receives the ball and works to turn upfield in the Lynnwood end during the Mavericks-Royals game Tuesday night at Edmonds School District Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Lynnwood junior midfielder Eduardo Montiel (15) and Meadowdale senior midfielder Abdou Fatty (23) battle for possession.
Mavericks sophomore defender Levi Earls (15) looks upfield to pass.
Royals senior midfielder and captain Kai Ahumada (3) cuts in on a Maverick pass to junior forward Caleb Angele (17).
The Mavs’ senior midfielder Omar Touray (14) chases a pass ahead of Royals junior defender Ammar Mohamed (14).
Lynnwood senior midfielder and captain Alexis Villasenor (8) heads a Mavericks goal kick back into the Maverick half in front of Meadowdale junior midfielder Beckett Cruz (7).
Lynnwood senior midfielder and captain Kai Ahumada (3) takes a foul from Mavericks sophomore Will Matrone (8) at midfield.
Royals goalkeeper and captain Hunter Licata (1) eyes a wide-of-goal shot from Mavericks senior midfielder Abdou Fatty (23).
Meadowdale goalkeeper Christian Gonzolez (0) dives right and barely misses the save on a penalty kick by Royals senior midfielder and captain Kai Ahumada (3).

Lynnwood goals:
Henry Torres
Kai Ahumada

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-3, 2-5; Meadowdale 0-4, 1-6
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday April 4; 7:00 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 4; 7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2

Archbishop Murphy goals:
Zach Mohr (2)
Kyler Phillips

Archbishop Murphy assists:
Henrey Fahey
Paul Holeman

Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Alex Plumis
Jesus Ortiz Suarez

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-0-1, 5-0-1; Edmonds-Woodway 2-2, 4-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, April 4; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-1, 3-2-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-3-1, 1-5-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday, April 4; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Golf

Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 337-385

Top individual scores:
1. Sophi Cordova (L) 44
2. Elaine Li (AM) 49
3. Stella Tepley (AM) 51
T4. Wei Wei Cordova (L) 53
T4. Megan Cisneros (AM) 53

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, April 15; 2:45 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Meadowdale vs Shorecrest
No results reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 15; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:
Maddie Ashe (EW) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-0, 6-2
Amelia Miller (EW) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 7-5, 1-6, 6-3
Daniella Caparrosa (EW) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-1, 6-2
Leah Kibuta (L) defeated Tiffanie Gavzorig (EW) 7-6 (7-0), 6-3

Doubles:
Darcy Brennan/Sydney Bates (EW) defeated Adeline Tran/Ava Barias (L) 6-4, 6-4
Tayler Simbulan/Naomi Aquino (L) defeated Ava Oliver/Madeline Cruz (EW) 7-5, 7-5
Simryn Gill/Abby Peterson (EW) defeated Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) 6-4, 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, April 2; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 2; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:
Rylie Gettmann (S) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (M) 6-0, 6-0
Alex Mignoga (S) defeated Grace Gilman (M) 6-2, 6-0
Micah Crose (S) defeated Claire Yim (M) 6-2, 6-1
Melina Lee (S) defeated Kyaiyah Lin (M) 5-7, 6-1, 10-6

Doubles:
Mari Brittle/Mari Brittle/Bridget Cox (S) defeated Emie Shepherd/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) 6-0, 6-0
Cally Webb/Addy Falkin (S) defeated Jacque Rochel/Jordan DuJardin (M) 6-1, 6-0
Lilah Becker/Jessica Saleska (S) defeated Umama Junejo/Saryna Moua (M) 6-2, 6-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 2; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME