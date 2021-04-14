High school sports roundup for April 12-13, 2021

April 13

Boys Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 4-1

Meadowdale goal scorers:

-Theo Urkharman

-Juan Alvarez

-River Stewart

-Devin Gibson

Cedarcrest goal scorer:

– Tomas Taboada

Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Cedarcrest 0-3

Meadowdale next game: at Kamiak; Friday April 16; 7:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 2-0

No Lynnwood results reported

Records: Shorecrest 3-0; Lynnwood 0-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Friday April 16; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: David Phillips

Shorewood goal scorers:

– Oscar Betancourt (2)

– Angel Lina

Records: Shorewood 2-0-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Friday April 16; 7:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Meadowdale hosted Wesco South teams at Lynnwood Golf Course for a 9th hole match Tuesday. Five teams of five golfers competed, with the lowest four nine-hole scores from each team counting toward the team’s total. Shorewood High School took the team title and the Thunderbirds’ Tysey Tamimura earned first place as the individual medalist, shooting a 34, one over par. Issey Tanimura from Shorewood placed second with a 35. Jaxon Dubiel and Ehan Dumo from Mountlake Terrace High School tied for third place, shooting a 40. Wesco South teams’ next match will be hosted by Shorecrest High School at Jackson Park Golf Course, Wednesday, April 21 at 3 p.m.

Team Results

Shorewood 152

Mountlake Terrace 169

Shorecrest 188

Edmonds-Woodway 191

Meadowdale 215

Individual Results

1st Place 34 – Tysey Tanimura – Shorewood

2nd Place 35 – Issey Tanimura – Shorewood

3rd Place Tie

40 – Jaxon Dubiel – Mountlake Terrace

40 – Ethan Dumo – Mountlake Terrace

5th Place 41 – David Li – Shorewood

6th Place Tie

42 – Finley Hill – Shorewood

42 – Eric Gallagher – Mountlake Terrace

8th Place 43 – Aly Patwa – Shorecrest

9th Place 44 – Evan Clugston – Edmonds-Woodway

10th Place Tie

45 – Ian Negethe – Meadowdale

45 – Conner Wakefield – Shorecrest

Girls Tennis

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Megan Rudberg (S) defeated Leanne Vu (L) 7-5, 0-6, 6-4

Haley Davis (L) defeated Claire Mitchell (S) 6-4, 6-2

Flora Cummings (S) defeated Vivian Sou (L) 6-2, 6-3

Inogen French (L) defeated Eunice Back (S) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Mimi Currah/MeiWei Corcorca-Sipe (S) defeated Nikki Gossler/Aneeza Barrios (L) 6-1, 6-2

Sofia Morgan/Cami Skiora (S) defeated Sydney Navarro/Cassidy Johnson (L)

Daakta Poole/Megan Hicks (S) defeated Molly Balcker/Kokomi Mott (L) 6-0, 6-1

Lynnwood next match: at Cascade; Wednesday April 14; 3:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0

Singles:

Natalie Paulson (EW) defeated Emily Kim (AM) 6-0,6-0

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Grace Longoria (AM) 6-0, 6-1

Emma Werzel (EW) defeated Bethany Carino (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Shan Camarillo (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) defeated Samahtha Kwok/Ava Jobe (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Luisa Cano/Amanda Ly (EW) defeated Poala Medina/Olivia Tran (AM) 6-0, 6-1

Natalie Colobong/Kaylee Meyers (EW) defeated Tanya Reyes/Pamela Medina (AM) 6-1, 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mariner; Friday April 16; 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood

No Mountlake Terrace results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday April 16; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

April 12

Softball

Mariner defeated Meadowdale 4-3

Alexis Slater pitched a 15-strikeout complete game and Mackenzie Graham drove in a walk-off single as Mariner picked up its first win of the season with a 4-3 victory over Meadowdale. Graham was 3-for-3 on the day while Arraceli Urrutia and Jaden Gagucas each contributed a pair of base hits for the Marauders.

Records: Mariner 1-1; Meadowdale 1-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 14; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-0

Annika Forseth pitched a complete game one-hit shutout and eight different Edmonds-Woodway players scored at least one run as the Warriors picked up their first win of the season.



Highlights:

Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:

A Forseth 6 IP, 1 H, 2BB, 9K

Edmonds-Woodway Batting:

A Forseth 2-3, 2B, 1 BB, 3 RBI

R Riggins 1-3, 2 BB, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB

E Roberts 1-3, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 SB

S Chamorro 1-5, 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI

M Duffy 1-5, 2 R, 2 RBI

M Melin 2-4, 1 R

T Pastega 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Mountlake Terrace:

Cameron Dunn 1-1, BB

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday April 14; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorewood; Wednesday April 14; 6 p.m. at Meridian Park

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 4-3

Singles:

Sidney Wright (M) defeated Rukia Yosif (C) 6-1, 6-1

Maya Nikolic (M) defeated Esther Martinez (C) 6-2, 6-2

Aumnia Alissa (C) defeated Sabrina Reonal (M) 6-3, 7-5

Sarah Davis (M) defeated Olivia Long (C) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles:

Ryenn Stark/Seirra Poland (C) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (M) 6-4, 6-2

Somathra Sophan/Al-mi Le (C) defeated Rachel Lee/Michelle Nguyen (M) 6-4, 6-1

MeKenna Leith/Bella Tang (M) defeated Fatou Menneh/Salina Nguyen (C) 6-0, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: vs Kamiak; Friday April 16; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-3

Singles:

Natalie Paulson (EW) Shubhi Handa (J) 7-6, 6-4

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Venya Pillai (J) 6-3, 6-4

Emma Werzel (EW) defeated Ishita Handa (J) 6-2, 6-3

Naisha Sinha (J) defeated Isis Liaw (EW) 7-5, 6-3

Doubles:

Kirthika Sasikumar/Paige Myers (J) defeated Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) 6-0, 6-1

Inaayat Sidhu/Nithi Byreddy (J) defeated Luisa Cano/Amanda Ly (EW) 6-2, 6-2

Emma Breen/Y Kim (J) defeated Natalie Colobong/Kaylee Meyers (EW) 6-0, 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday April 13; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits