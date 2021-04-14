High school sports roundup for April 12-13, 2021

April 13
Boys Soccer
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 4-1
Meadowdale goal scorers:
-Theo Urkharman
-Juan Alvarez
-River Stewart
-Devin Gibson
Cedarcrest goal scorer:
– Tomas Taboada
Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Cedarcrest 0-3
Meadowdale next game: at Kamiak; Friday April 16; 7:30 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 2-0
No Lynnwood results reported
Records: Shorecrest 3-0; Lynnwood 0-3
Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Friday April 16; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
Goalkeeper Shutout: David Phillips
Shorewood goal scorers:
– Oscar Betancourt (2)
– Angel Lina
Records: Shorewood 2-0-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Friday April 16; 7:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Meadowdale hosted Wesco South teams at Lynnwood Golf Course for a 9th hole match Tuesday. Five teams of five golfers competed, with the lowest four nine-hole scores from each team counting toward the team’s total. Shorewood High School took the team title and the Thunderbirds’ Tysey Tamimura earned first place as the individual medalist, shooting a 34, one over par. Issey Tanimura from Shorewood placed second with a 35. Jaxon Dubiel and Ehan Dumo from Mountlake Terrace High School tied for third place, shooting a 40. Wesco South teams’ next match will be hosted by Shorecrest High School at Jackson Park Golf Course, Wednesday, April 21 at 3 p.m.
Team Results
Shorewood 152
Mountlake Terrace 169
Shorecrest 188
Edmonds-Woodway 191
Meadowdale 215
Individual Results
1st Place 34 – Tysey Tanimura – Shorewood
2nd Place 35 – Issey Tanimura – Shorewood
3rd Place Tie
40 – Jaxon Dubiel – Mountlake Terrace
40 – Ethan Dumo – Mountlake Terrace
5th Place 41 – David Li – Shorewood
6th Place Tie
42 – Finley Hill – Shorewood
42 – Eric Gallagher – Mountlake Terrace
8th Place 43 – Aly Patwa – Shorecrest
9th Place 44 – Evan Clugston – Edmonds-Woodway
10th Place Tie
45 – Ian Negethe – Meadowdale
45 – Conner Wakefield – Shorecrest
Girls Tennis
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 5-2
Singles:
Megan Rudberg (S) defeated Leanne Vu (L) 7-5, 0-6, 6-4
Haley Davis (L) defeated Claire Mitchell (S) 6-4, 6-2
Flora Cummings (S) defeated Vivian Sou (L) 6-2, 6-3
Inogen French (L) defeated Eunice Back (S) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles:
Mimi Currah/MeiWei Corcorca-Sipe (S) defeated Nikki Gossler/Aneeza Barrios (L) 6-1, 6-2
Sofia Morgan/Cami Skiora (S) defeated Sydney Navarro/Cassidy Johnson (L)
Daakta Poole/Megan Hicks (S) defeated Molly Balcker/Kokomi Mott (L) 6-0, 6-1
Lynnwood next match: at Cascade; Wednesday April 14; 3:30 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0
Singles:
Natalie Paulson (EW) defeated Emily Kim (AM) 6-0,6-0
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Grace Longoria (AM) 6-0, 6-1
Emma Werzel (EW) defeated Bethany Carino (AM) 6-0, 6-0
Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Shan Camarillo (AM) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) defeated Samahtha Kwok/Ava Jobe (AM) 6-0, 6-0
Luisa Cano/Amanda Ly (EW) defeated Poala Medina/Olivia Tran (AM) 6-0, 6-1
Natalie Colobong/Kaylee Meyers (EW) defeated Tanya Reyes/Pamela Medina (AM) 6-1, 6-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mariner; Friday April 16; 3:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood
No Mountlake Terrace results reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday April 16; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
April 12
Softball
Mariner defeated Meadowdale 4-3
Alexis Slater pitched a 15-strikeout complete game and Mackenzie Graham drove in a walk-off single as Mariner picked up its first win of the season with a 4-3 victory over Meadowdale. Graham was 3-for-3 on the day while Arraceli Urrutia and Jaden Gagucas each contributed a pair of base hits for the Marauders.
Records: Mariner 1-1; Meadowdale 1-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 14; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-0
Annika Forseth pitched a complete game one-hit shutout and eight different Edmonds-Woodway players scored at least one run as the Warriors picked up their first win of the season.
Highlights:
Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:
A Forseth 6 IP, 1 H, 2BB, 9K
Edmonds-Woodway Batting:
A Forseth 2-3, 2B, 1 BB, 3 RBI
R Riggins 1-3, 2 BB, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB
E Roberts 1-3, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 SB
S Chamorro 1-5, 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI
M Duffy 1-5, 2 R, 2 RBI
M Melin 2-4, 1 R
T Pastega 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI
Mountlake Terrace:
Cameron Dunn 1-1, BB
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday April 14; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorewood; Wednesday April 14; 6 p.m. at Meridian Park
Girls Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 4-3
Singles:
Sidney Wright (M) defeated Rukia Yosif (C) 6-1, 6-1
Maya Nikolic (M) defeated Esther Martinez (C) 6-2, 6-2
Aumnia Alissa (C) defeated Sabrina Reonal (M) 6-3, 7-5
Sarah Davis (M) defeated Olivia Long (C) 6-3, 6-0
Doubles:
Ryenn Stark/Seirra Poland (C) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (M) 6-4, 6-2
Somathra Sophan/Al-mi Le (C) defeated Rachel Lee/Michelle Nguyen (M) 6-4, 6-1
MeKenna Leith/Bella Tang (M) defeated Fatou Menneh/Salina Nguyen (C) 6-0, 6-0
Meadowdale next match: vs Kamiak; Friday April 16; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-3
Singles:
Natalie Paulson (EW) Shubhi Handa (J) 7-6, 6-4
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Venya Pillai (J) 6-3, 6-4
Emma Werzel (EW) defeated Ishita Handa (J) 6-2, 6-3
Naisha Sinha (J) defeated Isis Liaw (EW) 7-5, 6-3
Doubles:
Kirthika Sasikumar/Paige Myers (J) defeated Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) 6-0, 6-1
Inaayat Sidhu/Nithi Byreddy (J) defeated Luisa Cano/Amanda Ly (EW) 6-2, 6-2
Emma Breen/Y Kim (J) defeated Natalie Colobong/Kaylee Meyers (EW) 6-0, 6-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday April 13; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
