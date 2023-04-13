High school sports roundup for April 12, 2023

Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-0
Pitcher Dylan Schlenger improved his record to 6-0 on the season by throwing a complete game, four-hit shutout as the Warriors defeated the Hawks 5-0. Schlenger struck out eight batters while only walking two.
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Dylan Schlenger: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Grant Oliver: 2 for 4
Cruz Escandon: 2 for 2, BB, 2 R, SB
Kohl Gruender: 1 for 3, 2B, R, RBI
Thomas Shults: 1 for 4, 2 RBI
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Rominic Quiban: 2 for 3
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-1, 9-5; Mountlake Terrace 4-3, 7-6
Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, April 13; 6 p.m.
Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 9-3
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Ellie Gilbert: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 K
Amaya Johnson: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Cameron Dunn 1 for 3, BB, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB
Kaylee Mitchell: 2 for 4, R, RBI
Hailey Taron: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R
Amaya Johnson: 1 for 3, R, RBI, SB
Cedarcrest hitting highlights:
Peyton Hayes: 2 for 3, BB, R
Rachel Krivanek: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 RBI
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-2, 5-4; Cedarcrest 3-3, 4-5
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Bainbridge; Friday, April 14; 4:15 p.m.
Arlington defeated Lynnwood 5-3
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Arllington; Lynnwood
Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday, April 13; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 11-0 (5 innings)
Snohomish hitting highlights:
Emma Hansen: 2 for 3, 2 HR, 4 RBI
Kendel Sage: 2 for 4, HR, 3 RBI
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Mallory Melin: 1 for 2
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 4-0, 6-3; Edmonds-Woodway 2-4, 5-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Sedro-Woolley; Friday, April 14; 4:30 p.m. at Janicki Fields
Girls tennis
Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3
Singles:
Salina Nguyen (C) defeated Marion Tate (M) 6-1, 6-2
Tanya Germanova (C) defeated Kayla Apostol (M)
Angela Grachev (M) defeated Nina Porte (C) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4
Nina Dodgin (M) defeated Elise Moe (C) Forfeit
Doubles:
Kristina Dmitruk/Elena Scordamaglia (C) defeated Julia Mejino/Lucero Sandoval (M) 6-1, 6-3
Asenat Ghebru/Tramanh Ho (M) defeated Cindy Le/Tiffany Ho (C) 6-0, 6-4
Jen Albino/Danielle Ngiedi (C) defeated Heran Legesse/Zoe Teran (M) 7-6, 6-4
Records: Cascade 2-6; Mountlake Terrace 0-6
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, April 13; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls golf
Edmonds-Woodway vs Meadowdale at Lynnwood Golf Course
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 19; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, April 20; 3:30 p.m. at Walter Hall Golf Course
Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood at Jackson Park Golf Course
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, April 20; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Boys golf
Archbishop Murphy vs Edmonds-Woodway at Nile Golf Course
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, April 20; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
