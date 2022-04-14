High school sports roundup for April 13, 2022

Baseball
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 5-4
Shorecrest pitching:
Hudson Cunningham: CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K
Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Keenan Masters: 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
Tommy McMahon: 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Jace Hampson: 1 for 3, BB, R, 2 SB
Leyon Camantigue: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI
Keenan Masters: 1 for 4, 2 RBI
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-4, 4-9; Lynnwood 4-2, 5-6
Next game: Lynnwood at Shorecrest; Friday April 15; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 8-0
Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Jacob Gabler: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 14 K
J Brower: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Jacob Gabler: 2 for 4, 2B, RBI
Jens Simonsen: 2 for 3, 3B, RBI
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-1, 7-6; Mountlake Terrace 1-6, 2-9
Next game: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace; Friday April 15; 4 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 5-3
Meadowdale pitching:
Brandon Brunette: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K
Tyler Brummitt: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Meadowdale hitting:
Nolan Webster: 2 for 3, 2 R, RBI
Tyler Brummitt: 2 for 3, R, RBI
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-1, 7-5; Cedarcrest 0-6, 4-7
Next game: Meadowdale at Cedarcrest; Friday April 15; 4 p.m.
Softball
Monroe defeated Lynnwood 10-5
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Monroe 4-1, 6-2; Lynnwood 2-3, 3-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Arlington; Thursday April 14; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Glacier Peak defeated Meadowdale 6-1
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Glacier Peak 7-1; Meadowdale 2-6
Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Friday April 15; 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mountlake Terrace vs Archbishop Murphy
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorecrest; Thursday April 14; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School
Girls Golf
Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace and Shorewood
At Lynnwood Golf Course, 9 hole Par 33
Team Scores:
Lynnwood 223
Mountlake Terrace 231
Shorewood DNQ
Top 10 finishers:
1. Susanna Lee (L) 45, 2. Alison Dumo (MT) 46, 3. Emily Zhang (SW) 50, 4. Anna Ertsgaard (SW) 55, 5. Peyton Mingo (L) 56, 6. Brooke Rinehimer (MT) 58, T7. Sunny Altanduulga (L) 60, T7. Ellie Lombard (MT) 60, 9. Abby Parker (MT), T10. Chih Ling Chao (L) 62, T10. Stacey Lee (L) 62
Lynnwood next tournament: vs Meadowdale and Shorecrest; Thursday April 21; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday April 20; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 233-250
At Nile Golf Course, 9 Hole Par 34
Top 5 finishers:
T1. Courtney Sadoski (EW) 55, T1. Allison Richards (EW) 55, 3. Madi Nakamoto (AM) 57, 4. Ali Serafini (EW) 61, T5. Miranda Song (EW) 62, T5. Stella Teslios (AM) 62
Edmonds-Woodway next tournament: Burlington-Edison Girls Invite; Monday April 18; 9 a.m. at Skagit Golf & Country Club
Boys Golf
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 183-219
At Jackson Park Golf Course, 9 Hole Par 36
Top 5 finishers:
1. Keaine Silimon (SC) 40, 2. Ian Ingethe (M) 46, T3. Connor Wakefield (SC) 47, T3. Nic Stojetz (SC) 47, T5. Harrison McWalter (SC) 49, T5. Ali Patwa (SC) 49
Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday April 20; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
