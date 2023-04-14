High school sports roundup for April 13, 2023

Track and field

Meadowdale High School’s Aishah Jawara pole vaults in a meet at Edmonds Stadium on April 13. The Mavs sophomore won the event with a personal-best jump of 8 feet.
Mavs’ freshman Courtney Rawls (center left) edged his teammate Luis Partida Del Rosario (with white arm sleeve) by 1/100th of a second to win the 200M.
Mavs’ junior Mia Johns (L) set a personal best in the 300M hurdles.
Meadowdale sophomore Aubrianna Sadler won the 400M in 1:05.13.
Mavs’ sophomore John Patterson won the 1600M in 4:41.10.
The Mavs’ Jordon Gray at the high jump.
Meadowdale sprinter Brian Mills (center) wins the 100M race.

Edmonds-Woodway/Meadowdale/Shorecrest
at Edmonds Stadium

Girls Team Scores:
1. Shorecrest 61.33
2. Edmonds-Woodway 52.33
3. Meadowdale 45.33

Boys Team Scores:
1. Meadowdale 64
2. Edmonds-Woodway 45
3. Shorecrest 42

Click below for event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/490661/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday, April 20; 3:30 p.m. at Frank Goddard Stadium
Meadowdale next meet: vs Cascade and Marysville Getchell; Thursday, April 20; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Jackson/Lynnwood/Snohomish
at Snohomish High School

Girls Team Scores:
Jackson defeated Lynnwood 89-61
Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 94-55
Snohomish defeated Jackson 76-74

Boys Team Scores:
Jackson defeated Lynnwood 94-51
Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 93.67-51.33
Snohomish defeated Jackson 82-63

Click below for event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/483774/results/all

Lynnwood next meet: vs Monroe and Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, April 20; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Everett/Marysville Getchell/Mountlake Terrace
At Everett Memorial Stadium

Click below for event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/486002/results/all

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood and Monroe; Thursday, April 20; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-1

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Jens Simonsen: 6.2 IP, 6 H, ER, 2 BB, 7 K
Finn Crawford: .1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Grant Oliver: 2 for 3, 3B, R
Kohl Gruender: 2 for 3, RBI
Diego Escandon: 1 for 3, 2B, R
Drew Warner: 1 for 2, R, RBI, SB
Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Tyler Song: 6 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Bede Bresee: 2 for 3, 2B
Ryan Melgardshagen: 1 for 2, BB, RBI

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-1, 10-4; Mountlake Terrace 4-4, 7-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Saturday, April 15; 2 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Saturday, April 15; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 6-4

Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Gavin Harrington: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 9K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Keenan Masters: 2 for 3, 2 R
Jaxon Kaulfuss: RBI

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-4, 4-9; Cedarcrest 2-6, 3-9
Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, April 15; 4 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 6-4

Shorewood pitching highlights:
Jameson Connolly: 3 IP, 0 R

Shorewood hitting highlights:
Joe Facilla: 2 for 3, 2 R, RBI, SB
Rory Swanson: 2B, RBI
Jameson Connolly: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R

Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Tristan Dodds: 5 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, BB, 2 K

Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Isaiah Kepoo-Sebate: 2 for 4, 2B
Nolan Webster: 2 for 2, R, 3 SB
Jayden Costa: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, RBI
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 0 for 2, 2 BB, R, RBI, SB

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-2, 9-5; Meadowdale 3-5, 7-8
Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Saturday, April 15; 2:00 p.m.

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 13-12
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-1, 6-4; Monroe 2-4, 2-9
Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday April 17; 4:00 p.m.

Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 21-9

Marysville Getchell hitting highlights:
Hannah Worth: 2B, HR
Teagan Carroll: 2 3B
Katelyn Maneval: 2B
Hayden Kranz: 2B

Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Sydney Weitkamp: HR
Nyree Johnson: HR
Malina Holden: 2 2B

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 4-2, 6-4; Lynnwood 2-4, 3-7
Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 18; 4:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

