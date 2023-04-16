High school sports roundup for April 14-15, 2023

Saturday, April 15

Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-5

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Hunter Penrose: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 4 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Rominic Quiban: 2 H, 2 R

Talan Zenk: 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-4, 5-9; Mountlake Terrace 4-4, 7-8

Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood; Monday, April 17; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 14-0 (5 innings)

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Nic Zardis: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 2 for 4, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Jacob Armstrong-George: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 2 for 4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Broderick Bluhm: 2 for 3, BB, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Nic Zardis: 2 for 4, HBP, RBI

Nolan Webster: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-5, 8-8; Cedarcrest 2-7, 4-10

Next game: Cedarcrest at Meadowdale; Monday, April 17; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 3-2

Diego Escandon hit a game winning walk-off double, scoring Grant Oliver with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Warriors rallied for two runs in the final inning for the win.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Drew Warner: 7 IP (complete game), 6 H, 2 ER, BB, 4 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Diego Escandon: 2 for 4, 2B, RBI

Andreas Simsonsen: 2 for 2, BB

Shorecrest pitching highlights:

Jake Lockwood: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 2 K

Shorecrest hitting highlights:

Hudson Cunningham: 2 for 3, 2B, RBI

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 8-1, 11-4; Shorecrest 5-4, 9-6

Next game: Edmonds-Woodway at Shorecrest; Monday, April 17; 4 p.m.

Friday, April 14

Boys soccer

Meadowdale defeated Snohomish 2-1

Meadowdale goals: Roberto Apreza, Cole More

Meadowdale assists: CJ Obieze

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-3-3, 4-4-3; Snohomish 1-7-1, 1-7-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1

Mountlake Terrace goal: Ash Jeffers

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 9-1-0, 9-1-1; Mountlake Terrace 4-5-1, 4-6-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, April 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 1-0

Cascade goal: Carter Gay

Cascade assist: Javier Murillo Garcia

Records (league and overall): Cascade 5-4-1, 5-5-1; Lynnwood 3-7, 3-8

Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 1-0

Edmonds-Woodway goal: Ben Hanson

Edmonds-Woodway assist: Victor Ibarra

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper: Gabriel Wilhelm

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 10-0-0, 10-0-1; Cedarcrest 0-7-2, 0-7-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 18; 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Sedro-Woolley 6-2

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 18; 4:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace-Bainbridge ppd.

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; Monday, April 17; 4 p.m.

