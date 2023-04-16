High school sports roundup for April 14-15, 2023

Saturday, April 15
Baseball
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-5
Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Hunter Penrose: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 4 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Rominic Quiban: 2 H, 2 R
Talan Zenk: 2 RBI
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-4, 5-9; Mountlake Terrace 4-4, 7-8
Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood; Monday, April 17; 4 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 14-0 (5 innings)
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Nic Zardis: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 2 for 4, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI
Jacob Armstrong-George: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB
Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 2 for 4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Broderick Bluhm: 2 for 3, BB, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI
Nic Zardis: 2 for 4, HBP, RBI
Nolan Webster: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-5, 8-8; Cedarcrest 2-7, 4-10
Next game: Cedarcrest at Meadowdale; Monday, April 17; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 3-2
Diego Escandon hit a game winning walk-off double, scoring Grant Oliver with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Warriors rallied for two runs in the final inning for the win.
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Drew Warner: 7 IP (complete game), 6 H, 2 ER, BB, 4 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Diego Escandon: 2 for 4, 2B, RBI
Andreas Simsonsen: 2 for 2, BB
Shorecrest pitching highlights:
Jake Lockwood: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 2 K
Shorecrest hitting highlights:
Hudson Cunningham: 2 for 3, 2B, RBI
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 8-1, 11-4; Shorecrest 5-4, 9-6
Next game: Edmonds-Woodway at Shorecrest; Monday, April 17; 4 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Boys soccer
Meadowdale defeated Snohomish 2-1
Meadowdale goals: Roberto Apreza, Cole More
Meadowdale assists: CJ Obieze
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-3-3, 4-4-3; Snohomish 1-7-1, 1-7-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1
Mountlake Terrace goal: Ash Jeffers
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 9-1-0, 9-1-1; Mountlake Terrace 4-5-1, 4-6-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, April 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Cascade defeated Lynnwood 1-0
Cascade goal: Carter Gay
Cascade assist: Javier Murillo Garcia
Records (league and overall): Cascade 5-4-1, 5-5-1; Lynnwood 3-7, 3-8
Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 1-0
Edmonds-Woodway goal: Ben Hanson
Edmonds-Woodway assist: Victor Ibarra
Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper: Gabriel Wilhelm
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 10-0-0, 10-0-1; Cedarcrest 0-7-2, 0-7-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 18; 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Sedro-Woolley 6-2
No details reported
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 18; 4:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace-Bainbridge ppd.
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; Monday, April 17; 4 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
