High school sports roundup for April 14, 2021

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 9-2

WP- Cody Snow

Highlights

Mountlake Terrace Pitching:

Cody Snow 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5K

Ryan Cacatian 2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4K

Mountlake Terrace Hitting:

Ryan Cacatian 3-4, 3B, 2 R, RBI

Cody Snow 2-3, 2 RBI

Rominic Quiban 2-4, 2 RBI

Lynnwood Hitting:

Blake Tablazon 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI

Jace Hampson 2-3, 2 B

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-2; Lynnwood 1-2

Next game: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace; Friday April 16; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 9-2

WP- Gibby Marshall-Inman

LP- Zaid Flynn

Highlights:

Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:

Gibby Marshall-Inman 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

Jake Schlenger 2 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:

Remy Heckman 1-4, HR, 2 R, RBI

Lane Corsi 2-3, 3B, 2 R, RBI, SB

Nathanuel Marinez 2 R, SB

Jacob Gabler 1-3, 2B, R, RBI, BB

Gibby Marshall-Inman 1-3, 3B, BB

Drew Warner 1-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB

Jake Schlenger 2-4, 2B, RBI

Meadowdale Pitching:

Zaid Flynn 3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Tyler Brummitt 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Meadowdale Hitting:

Tyler Brummitt 1-3, R, HR, RBI

Parker Cumberland 2 BB, SB

Zaid Flynn 2 BB, RBI

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-0; Meadowdale 1-2

Next game: Edmonds-Woodway at Meadowdale; Friday April 16; 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 5-2

Singles:

Rukia Yosif (C) defeated Haylee Davis (L) 6-2, 6-1

Leanne Vo (L) defeated Esther Martinez (C) 6-3, 6-3

Imogen French (L) defeated Aumnia Alissa (C) 6-0, 6-1

Tania Germanova (C) won via forfeit

Doubles:

Anneza Barrias/Nikki Gossler (L) defeated Sierra Poland/Ryenn Stark (C) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

Vivian Sou/Cassidy Johnson (L) defeated Ai-me Le/Somathra Sophan (C) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3

Molly Blacker/Kokomi Mott (L) defeated Fatau Manneh/Olivia Long (C) 7-6, 6-2

Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 23; 3:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 7-0

Singles:

Natalie Paulson (EW) defeated Elora Kim (M) 6-4,6-2

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Nhi Pham (M) 6-3, 6-0

Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Lana Pankovets (M) 6-4, 6-3

Laura Andres (EW) defeated Jasmine Nugyen (M) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles:

Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) defeated Temi Sotowora/Kenan Yilma (M) 6-0, 6-0

Luisa Cano/Amanda Ly (EW) defeated Ilean Boieriu/Malina Rattansithy (M) 6-3, 6-2

Natalie Colobong/Kaylee Meyers (EW) defeated Hannah Nguyen/Nancy Le (M) 6-1, 6-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday April 21; 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 10-0

Edmonds-Woodway pitcher Annika Forseth struck out 10 Lynnwood batters and picked up her second shutout of the week as the Warriors won in a 5 inning shortened game due to the 10 run rule. Forseth also contributed at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a home run.

Highlights:

Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:

Annika Forseth 5 IP, 10K

Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:

Annika Forseth 2-3, HR

Sofia Chamorro 2-3, 2 3B, 3 RBI

Hazel Mills 2-3, 2 RBI

Lynnwood Pitching:

Sydney Weitkamp 4 K

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-1; Lynnwood 0-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mariner; Friday April 16; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Friday April 16; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 11-1

No results reported

Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Cedarcrest 1-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Friday April 16; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 11-2

Highlights:

Shorewood Pitching:

Skylar Tillman 7 IP, 10 K

Shorewood Hitting:

Grace Long 2 hits

Haley Canada 2 hits

Rebecca Carson triple

Mountlake Terrace Hitting:

Cameron Dunn 1-for-3, 2B

Records: Shorewood 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Friday April 16; 6 p.m.

Girls Golf

Jackson Park Golf Course, Seattle

Team Scores

1- Shorecrest 238

2- Mountlake Terrace 265

3- Shorewood DNF

Individual Scores

1- Alison Dumo (MT) 56

2- Piper Randall (SC) 57

T3- Anna Ertsgaard (SW) 58

T3- Hazel Beaty-Witt (SC) 58

T3- Jordan Takalski (SC) 58

6- Brooke Rinehimer (MT) 64

7- Annabelle Broweleit (SC) 65

T8- Alexa Svendsen (SC) 68

T8- Gabrielle Lombard (MT) 68

T8- Jennifer Suh (SW) 68

Next tournament: Mountlake Terrace/Meadowdale/Lynnwood; Wednesday April 21; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Nile Golf Course, Mountlake Terrace

Team Scores

1- Meadowdale 205

2- Edmonds-Woodway 229

3- Lynnwood 238

Nile Golf Course, Mountlake Terrace

Individual Scores

1- Sarah Reitz (M) 46

2- Courtney Sadoski (EW) 49

3- Kate Sabarillo (M) 50

4- Rachael Reitz (M) 51

T5- Susanna Lee (L) 58

T5- Quinn Bergau (M) 58

Next tournament: Meadowdale/Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday April 21; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Next tournament for Edmonds-Woodway: Lynnwood/Shorewood; Wednesday April 28; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits