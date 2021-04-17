High school sports roundup for April 15, 2021

Track & Field
Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace Dual Meets
Edmonds Stadium
Girls Winners
100 Meters- Kesley Love (M) 14.07
200 Meters- Tresley Love (M) 27.66
400 Meters- Tresley Love (M) 1:00.72
800 Meters- Donna Marie Harris (L) 2:52.84
1600 Meters- Sonja Amy (M) 6:08.72
3200 Meters- Esther Himmelfarb (L) 14:09.82
100 Meter Hurdles- Caroline Vo (L) 19.31
300 Meter Hurdles- Gia Powell (M) 54.16
4×100 Relay- Julia Meas/Julia Reitan/Kesley Love/Tresley Love (M) 52.77
4×200 Relay- Julia Meas/Julia Reitan/Mia Johns/Gia Powell (M) 1:58.97
4×400 Relay- Donna Marie Harris/Rachel Elliott/Alayjah Andry/Sarah McArthur (L) 4:37.16
Shot Put- Maurcia Lott (L) 29-01.00
Discus- Hannah Johnson (L) 93-07
Javelin- Alexis Dresher (MT) 109-03
High Jump- Sonja Amy (M) 4-10.00
Pole Vault- Lilianna Broce (M) 6-00.00
Long Jump- Julia Meas (M) 15-02.00
Triple Jump- Julia Meas (M) 30-03.00
Boys Winners
100 Meters- Hans Beck (M) 11.71
200 Meters- Pavin Soumpholphakdy (L) 24.28
400 Meters- Isaac Carlson (M) 54.70
800 Meters- Carter Middleton (MT) 2:16.88
1600 Meters- Deklund DeBell (M) 4:50.83
3200 Meters- Lance Broderhausen (M) 10:51.38
110 Meter Hurdles- Richard Vo (L) 17.28
300 Meter Hurdles- Deklund DeBell (M) 43.06
4×100 Relay- Andrew Archide/John Miguel Hurtado/Kadin Carroll/Pavin Soumpholphakdy (L) 44.91
4×400 Relay- Deklund DeBell/Isaac Carlson/Wyatt Waddel/Austin Seals (M) 3:47.33
Shot Put- Blake Reed-Henderson (L) 42-01.00
Discus- Isaac Hernandez (L) 105-00
Javelin- Shawn Monan (L) 145-11
High Jump- Austin Seals (M) 5-08.00
Pole Vault- Austin Seals (M) 12-00.00
Long Jump- Sam Lybeer (M) 18-10.75
Trip Jump- Noah Petroff (M) 33-09.50
Lynnwood next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday April 22; 3:30 p.m. at Goddard Stadium (Mariner High School)
Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday April 22; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway/Everett/Shorecrest Dual Meets
Shoreline Stadium
Girls Team Scores
Shorecrest 126.5 Everett 56.5
Shorecrest 107 Edmonds-Woodway 79
Edmonds-Woodway 102.5 Everett 70.5
Girls Winners
100 Meters- Kaddy Kongira (EW) 13.16
200 Meters- Kaddy Kongira (EW) 27.26
400 Meters- Daria Schemmel (S) 1:08.05
800 Meters- Emma Larson (E) 2:39.76
1600 Meters- Galila Abeye (S) 6:33.28
3200 Meters- Fatima Camara (S) 14:19.02
100 Meter Hurdles- Katelyn Ely (EW) 18.31
300 Meter Hurdles- Katelyn Ely (EW) 53.13
4×100 Relay- Nevaeh Gary/Kaddy Kongira/Jamie Livingston/Naomi Limb (EW) 52.20
4×200 Relay- Sydney Chappell/Naomi Limb/Nevaeh Gary/Kaddy Kongira (EW) 1:52.15
4×400 Relay- Olivia Brewer/Raeya Pentz/Teagan Pentz/Emma Larson (E) 4:42.03
Shot Put- Kiana Lino (S) 41-06.00
Discus- Kiana Lino (S) 116-00
Javelin- Ella Sellentin (S) 106-03
High Jump- Ella Sellentin (S) 4-08.00
Pole Vault- Anna Mortensen (S) 6-06.00
Long Jump- Raeya Pentz (E) 14-08.50
Triple Jump- Lorelei Starr (S) 32-00.00
Boys Team Scores
Edmonds-Woodway 112 Everett 67
Edmonds-Woodway 101 Shorecrest 79
Everett 94 Shorecrest 80
Boys Winners
100 Meters- Gabriel Nelson (S) 11.43
200 Meters- Isaac Smith (S) 24.38
400 Meters- Samuel Thompson (EW) 55.25
800 Meters- Josiah Ponton (EW) 2:10.84
1600 Meters- Luke Schmidt (S) 4:29.27
3200 Meters- Luke Schmidt (S) 9:52.93
110 Meter Hurdles- Evan Graves (EW) 15.49
300 Meter Hurdles- Evan Graves (EW) 41.36
4×100 Relay- Marcus Tidwell/Gabriel Nelson/Isaac Smith/Carson Christensen (S) 45.32
4×400 Relay- Isaac Smith/Rory O’Brien/Kenlaey Reed/Gabriel Nelson (S) 3:50.66
Shot Put- Hunter Hornaday (EW) 45-07.50
Discus- Joey Hudson (E) 123-11
Javelin- Cody Bennett (E) 161-02
High Jump- Will Bates (EW) 5-10.00
Pole Vault- Caetano Yuyama (S) 11-06.00
Long Jump- Gabriel Andre (E) 20-10.75
Triple Jump- Gabriel Andre (E) 45-06.00
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: at Shorewood; Thursday April 22; 4 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Golf
Lynnwood Golf Course
Meadowdale vs Shorecrest (Friendly Match)
Individual Scores
1- Sarah Reitz (M) 45
2- Piper Randall (S) 47
3- Rachel Reitz (M) 50
T4- Kate Sabarillo (M) 53
T4- Annabell Broweleit (S) 53
6- Jordan Tikatsky (S) 56
7- Alexa Svendsen (S) 57
8- Quinn Bergau (M) 60
Next Meadowdale match: vs Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday April 21; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
