High school sports roundup for April 17, 2023

Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 9-2
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Jack Gripentrog: 3 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Matthew Meadows: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Bede Bresee: 2 for 4, 2B, R, RBI
Tyler Shankle: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Dayton Nickolson: 5 IP, H, R, 4 BB, 6 K, winning pitcher
Hunter Michaelson: 2 IP, H, K
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-5, 8-8; Lynnwood 4-5,5-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 19; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 19; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 5-4
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Jacob Armstrong-George: 1 for 3, 2 BB, 2 R, SB
Isaiah Kepoo-Sebate: 1 for 4, BB, 2B, R
John O’Connell: 0 for 1, 3 BB, 2 R
Nolan Webster: 1 for 2, BB, 2 RBI, SF
Nic Zardis: 0 for 3, 2 BB
Broderick Bluhm: 0 for 3, BB, HBP, 2 SB
Jayden Costa: 1 for 2, 3 BB, 2B
Andrew Wells: 1 for 2
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, K
Broderick Bluhm: 3 IP, H, ER, BB, 5 K
Benjamin Bjornstad: IP, BB, 2 K
Jonas Toler: IP, H, 0 ER, winning pitcher
Cedarcrest hitting highlights:
JJ Polacek: 1 for 1, 3 BB, 2B, 2 R, SB
Mags Byars: 1 for 2, BB, HBP
Charlie Stainaker: 0 for 3, HBP, R, SB
Luke Thompson: 1 for 3, BB
Reed Gilmore: 1 for 3, RBI
Cedarcrest pitching highlights:
Luke Thompson: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 4 K
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-5, 9-8; Cedarcrest 2-8, 3-11
Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 19; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorecrest- postponed
Game rescheduled: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 18; 7 p.m.
Softball
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 18-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-1, 7-4; Marysville Pilchuck 1-5, 4-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, April 19; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace vs Snohomish- postponed
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, April 18; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls golf
Burlington-Edison Invite
At Skagit Golf and Country Club
Top 5 Team Scores:
1. Mercer Island 365
2. Kamiak 369
3. Cedarcrest 398
4. Glacier Peak 407
5. Jackson 413
Edmonds School District Team Scores:
7. Meadowdale 436
17. Lynnwood 537
Edmonds-Woodway, did not qualify for team score
Edmonds School District Finishers in Top 20:
T16th Kate Sabarillo (Meadowdale) 99
— Compiled by Steve Willits
