High school sports roundup for April 19, 2021

Baseball
Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 4-2
Winning Pitcher- Mason Lane
Highlights
Lynnwood Pitching:
Mason Lane 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 4 K
Lynnwood Hitting:
Eli Stephenson 2-3
Blake Tablazon 1-3, 2B
Kennan Masters 1-2, RBI, 2 SB
Mason Lane 1-3
Records: Lynnwood 2-3; Shorewood 2-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday April 21; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 9-5
Records: Meadowdale 2-3; Cedarcrest 2-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville-Pilchuck; Wednesday April 21; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0
Winning Pitcher- Aris Gross
Highlights
Shorecrest Pitching:
Aris Gross complete game shutout 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
Shorecrest Hitting:
Kolby Herling 2-3, 2 RBI
Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:
Jack Schlenger 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
Jacob Gabler 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:
Remy Heckman 2-2, SB
Records: Shorecrest 2-3; Edmonds-Woodway 4-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday April 21; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Softball
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 14-9
Records: Meadowdale 3-2; Shorecrest 2-3
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wedbesday April 21; 4 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 10-4
Winning Pitcher- Sydney Weitkamp
Highlights-
Lynnwood Hitting:
Hailey Johnson 3-4, 2B, HR
Sydney Weitkamp 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI
Kendra Avila 2-3, 2 2B, RBI
Nyree Johnson 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI
Alex Riefflin 2-4, 2B
Shorewood Hitting:
Rebecca Carson 3-4, 2B
Grace Grose 2-3, 3B
Records: Lynnwood 1-4; Shorewood 4-1
Lynnwood next game: at Mariner; Monday April 21; 4 p.m.
Mariner defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-3
Winning Pitcher- Alexis Slater
Highlights
Mariner Pitching:
Alexis Slater 7 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, 17 K
Mariner Hitting:
Danika Molisani 2-3, BB, 2B, 2 RBI
Mountlake Terrace Pitching:
Kyleigh Smith 3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 6 K
Mountlake Terrace Hitting:
Cameron Dunn 2-2, 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB
Ellie Gilbert 1-3, 2B
Records: Mariner 3-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 21; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 11-1
Records: Cedarcrest 3-2; Edmonds-Woodway 3-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday April 21; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
