High school sports roundup for April 20, 2021

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-1

Singles:

Sidney Wright (M) defeated Emily Kim (AM) 6-0,6-0

Maya Nikolic (M) defeated Bethany Carino (AM) 6-0, 6-2

Sabrina Reonal (M) defeated Ava Jobe (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Sarah Davis (M) defeated Shan Camarillo (AM) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Hannah Humphrey/Grace Longoria (AM) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (M) 6-1, 6-2

Rachel Lee/Isabella Marossa (M) defeated Samahtha Kwok/Grace Bolton 6-0, 6-1

MeKenna Leith/Bella Tang (M) defeated Tanya Reyes/Paola Medina (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday April 23; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3

Singles:

Annie Hoang (MT) defeated Megan Rudberg (S) 6-0, 6-0

Lexi Daly (MT) defeated Claire Mitchell (S) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

Flora Cummings (S) defeated Vivian Tran (MT) 6-3, 6-4

Cami Sikora (S) defeated Kaziah Liu (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles:

Mimi Currah/MieWei Corcoran-Sipe (S) defeated Kayla Primavera/ Shalom Abi (MT) 6-2, 6-2

Dacotah Poole/Megan Hicks (S) defeated Phoebe Armentrout/Hannah Paul (MT) 7-5, 7-5

Damaris Torres/Talia Skjold (MT) defeated Delaney Davis/Sofia Morgun (S) 6-4, 6-4

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 21; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Soccer

Meadowdale tied Archbishop Murphy 1-1

Meadowdale goal scorer:

– Christian Jeronimo

Archbishop Murphy goal scorer:

– Lucas Rios

Records: Meadowdale 2-2-1; Archbishop Murphy 1-2-2;

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday April 23; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: David Phillips

Shorewood goal scorers:

– Brady Hodgen

– Lynnwood own goal forced by Isaac Abraham

– Mason Lucero

Records: Shorewood 4-0-1; Lynnwood 0-5

Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway tied Cedarcrest 4-4

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:

– Joseph Gutierrez

– Ryan Hanby

– Ben Hanson

– Aaron Diaz

Edmonds-Woodway Assists:

– Sebastian Sanchez Ortega 2

Cedarcrest goal scorers:

– Paul Lopez 3

– Collin Scott

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 0-0-1; Cedarcrest 0-4-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday April 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: Gavin Dalziel

Shorecrest Goal Scorers:

– Jack Hennessy 6th minute, assist Gavin Vanden Berg

– Gavin Vanden Berg 12th minute, assist Alec Lewis

– Jens Hoffman 42nd minute, PK

– Jack Hennessy 78th minute, PK

Records: Shorecrest 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday April 23; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits